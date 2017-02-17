Slugger McBatt wrote: Ganson is supportive of Child for giving the penalty, and he makes a good point, which is basically that it happens in the NRL and players adapt because of it. Cameron Smith does it, so players know to roll or scramble away, which is really what we want.



What they should do, however, is give a knock on where a players plonks the ball onto a player who is genuinely trying to clear the ruck.

Just playing devils advocate here but, that is the point of the rule.Even though a player is trying to clear the ruck, he can still hamper the acting half's options, which is one of the reasons that some players move away slowly.The ref's need to show some basic understanding of what is going on.Clearly, when a ball is "passed" forward to ensure that it hits the player on the ground, the decision should be given as a "forward pass". However, like all these things, there are times when the defending player is tying genuinely to clear the ruck and the just cant get out of the way quick enough, unfortunately, it can only be given as "offside".Having said that, Houghton, last week, wasnt trying to pass the ball to his player, he was only concerned with ensuring that his team geo a penalty and for me, it should have been given the other way.