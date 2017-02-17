|
|
did you notice Huddersfield had the chance to do the same but chose not to, Jones would off got a yellow from me
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:27 am
|
|
snowie wrote:
did you notice Huddersfield had the chance to do the same but chose not to, Jones would off got a yellow from me
I saw that, and after what had happened earlier, I admired them for it. Had Jones been binned last night it would have nipped it in the bud for the rest of the season.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:10 am
|
|
That was absolutely ridiculous last night. Surely the first offence is a forward pass from Jones? From the clip I've seen Brough is lying next to the ruck so not obstructing play. Jones should have been binned.
Only switched on for the 2nd half last night and players seemed to be making an effort to clear the ruck and not be caught in the way. Could have just been coincidence though
|
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:23 pm
|
snowie wrote:
did you notice Huddersfield had the chance to do the same but chose not to, Jones would off got a yellow from me
With the scores being fairly tight through most of the game, perhaps if Hudds got the chance in an easily kickable position they might have done the same.
|
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:04 pm
|
|
Well the ref this evening was very lenient with what went on around the ruck. Maybe they should be more lenient with SL games.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:50 am
|
|
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
I saw that, and after what had happened earlier, I admired them for it. Had Jones been binned last night it would have nipped it in the bud for the rest of the season.
Agreed - and whilst I don't often side with Broughy and his petulant outbursts, I was with him when he yelled at Child, "That's a bull$hit rule!"
Josh Jones looked like a prize grub and has earned disapproval on social media - including from fellow players - but that doesn't change anything; 10 minutes in the bin would have sent a strong message.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:41 pm
|
|
Ganson is supportive of Child for giving the penalty, and he makes a good point, which is basically that it happens in the NRL and players adapt because of it. Cameron Smith does it, so players know to roll or scramble away, which is really what we want.
What they should do, however, is give a knock on where a players plonks the ball onto a player who is genuinely trying to clear the ruck.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:53 pm
|
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Ganson is supportive of Child for giving the penalty, and he makes a good point, which is basically that it happens in the NRL and players adapt because of it. Cameron Smith does it, so players know to roll or scramble away, which is really what we want.
What they should do, however, is give a knock on where a players plonks the ball onto a player who is genuinely trying to clear the ruck.
Just playing devils advocate here but, that is the point of the rule.
Even though a player is trying to clear the ruck, he can still hamper the acting half's options, which is one of the reasons that some players move away slowly.
The ref's need to show some basic understanding of what is going on.
Clearly, when a ball is "passed" forward to ensure that it hits the player on the ground, the decision should be given as a "forward pass". However, like all these things, there are times when the defending player is tying genuinely to clear the ruck and the just cant get out of the way quick enough, unfortunately, it can only be given as "offside".
Having said that, Houghton, last week, wasnt trying to pass the ball to his player, he was only concerned with ensuring that his team geo a penalty and for me, it should have been given the other way.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:02 pm
|
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Just playing devils advocate here but, that is the point of the rule.
Even though a player is trying to clear the ruck, he can still hamper the acting half's options, which is one of the reasons that some players move away slowly.
The ref's need to show some basic understanding of what is going on.
Clearly, when a ball is "passed" forward to ensure that it hits the player on the ground, the decision should be given as a "forward pass". However, like all these things, there are times when the defending player is tying genuinely to clear the ruck and the just cant get out of the way quick enough, unfortunately, it can only be given as "offside".
Having said that, Houghton, last week, wasnt trying to pass the ball to his player, he was only concerned with ensuring that his team geo a penalty and for me, it should have been given the other way.
I would agree with this but if we don't stop players moving of the mark they will be able to step forward when anyone hasn't cleared and simply hit the player with the ball. I don't like the rule as its open to too much mis-use
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:17 pm
|
|
Yosemite Sam wrote:
I would agree with this but if we don't stop players moving of the mark they will be able to step forward when anyone hasn't cleared and simply hit the player with the ball. I don't like the rule as its open to too much mis-use
Agree with that and moving of the mark is only done to gain advantage and to try and steal another penalty.
|
|