That was absolutely ridiculous last night. Surely the first offence is a forward pass from Jones? From the clip I've seen Brough is lying next to the ruck so not obstructing play. Jones should have been binned.
Only switched on for the 2nd half last night and players seemed to be making an effort to clear the ruck and not be caught in the way. Could have just been coincidence though
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, captaincaveman, Eastern Wildcat, Fordy, JINJER, PHe, PopTart, Prince Buster, REDWHITEANDBLUE, wakefieldwall, Wildthing and 213 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|