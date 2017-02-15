PopTart wrote: It does mean it is wrong to do so yes. That is unsportsman like behaviour.



However the point does stand that Hull got the penalty because he was blocking the ruck. The fact that Houghton threw the ball at him was simply a way to draw attention to it. He shouldnt have to do that. Ref should have known.

well then we could have this discussion every week about every game on most decisions, seen as it goes on constantly.would the ref have seen/and given the penalty? we will never know, as it was only given when the ball was passed into the wakefield player.i'm not disagreeing with you. i don't like to see unsporting behaviour. but in the laws of the game, as it stands, its not wrong, otherwise it would be penalised.anyway, good luck for the rest of the season. i think you will go pretty good this season. you seem to have a strong squad