Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:54 am
Offy
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 21, 2010 9:51 am
Posts: 716
Location: Hull...West Side
LyndsayGill wrote:
You mean like Sneyd flapping his arms at every tackle, looking for penalties to execute the game plan they had. It's a wonder he didn't take off. And before you say it, yes, our players do it as well. Another instance of wendyball behaviour creeping into our game.


yes, exactly like that. not just singling out sneyd, a lot of players do it
HULL F.C
It's in my blood, It's in my heart

OLD FAITHFUL, WE'VE GONE AND WON AT WEMBLEY


Offy The Armchair Supporter :(

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:58 am
Offy
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 21, 2010 9:51 am
Posts: 716
Location: Hull...West Side
PopTart wrote:
It does mean it is wrong to do so yes. That is unsportsman like behaviour.

However the point does stand that Hull got the penalty because he was blocking the ruck. The fact that Houghton threw the ball at him was simply a way to draw attention to it. He shouldnt have to do that. Ref should have known.


well then we could have this discussion every week about every game on most decisions, seen as it goes on constantly.

would the ref have seen/and given the penalty? we will never know, as it was only given when the ball was passed into the wakefield player.

i'm not disagreeing with you. i don't like to see unsporting behaviour. but in the laws of the game, as it stands, its not wrong, otherwise it would be penalised.

anyway, good luck for the rest of the season. i think you will go pretty good this season. you seem to have a strong squad
HULL F.C
It's in my blood, It's in my heart

OLD FAITHFUL, WE'VE GONE AND WON AT WEMBLEY


Offy The Armchair Supporter :(

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:40 pm
wakeytrin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2394
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Salford are at it now. A Hudds player on the ground and Salford threw the ball at him.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:45 pm
cheshirecat57
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 670
wakeytrin wrote:
Salford are at it now. A Hudds player on the ground and Salford threw the ball at him.

And the player was infront of him! Complete joke no wonder the games losing fans
Last edited by cheshirecat57 on Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:47 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:47 pm
alegend

Joined: Tue Jun 19, 2012 7:32 pm
Posts: 44
So Salford player throws ball forward at Huddersfield player on floor at play the ball it must go down as a forward pass

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:47 pm
cheshirecat57
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 670
No knock on

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:55 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2903
Utter joke.
