Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:43 am
Offy
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 21, 2010 9:51 am
Posts: 714
Location: Hull...West Side
bren2k wrote:
But in that circumstance, you will often see the defender raise his arms and not attempt to affect the tackle - result - play on. For it to be the same - the attacker would have to run at the defender, then throw himself to the floor like a wendyball player, pretending that the defender has tackled him and thus, drawing the penalty.

It seems fairly straightforward to me - if the defender is clearly not impeding play and the ahb chucks the ball at him deliberately to draw the penalty - he should be penalised; and yes, I'd advocate that for all teams - including my own - because it's a cheap and grubby tactic that doesn't fit in RL.


but for me, he was impeding play. houghton wouldve had to do a looping pass or take a extra step to get round the player to get the ball away which wouldve resulted in a slower play.

the defender is supposed to roll away from the ruck which he didnt. he stayed near the ruck where the ball was played.
HULL F.C
It's in my blood, It's in my heart

OLD FAITHFUL, WE'VE GONE AND WON AT WEMBLEY


Offy The Armchair Supporter :(

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:22 am
altofts wildcat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3426
Having watched the highlights I think the ref got all the main decisions right. The only one he didn't was the high shot by Kelly on Ashurst but he was the wrong side of that to see it so needed some help from the linesman.

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:37 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12678
Location: Ossett
4foxsake wrote:
Maybe before we go for the two refs approach we should actually get the touch judges and in goal referees to earn their corn rather than prance up and down the touch line ignorant of what's actually happening on the field.


Agreed - and I've been saying this for a while; the touch judges in particular are a waste of space. They are in prime position to help the ref with off-side and forward pass decisions, but rarely intervene - one or two will, or if a ref is running the line they'll get involved, but as a rule, they're not helping the ref at all.

Re: Right to milk.

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:09 am
lampyboy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1177
You could end up with the game littered with penalty kicks that either get you out of your own half or result in 2 points. It's a shambles that needs to be sorted.

Re: Right to milk.

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:02 am
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8956
Location: wakefield
Merging "Right to milk" with "Unsporting conduct" one
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:00 pm
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1966
It's all about interpretation, yep Wakey were on the end of some discretionary decisions but we were winning until a dropped ball cost us.
We played the majority of the game with 3 subs.
Leigh got away with it and Hull got away with it, if the boot was on the other foot, it would have been a master stroke in beating a top 4 side.
Again, time to move on and build on that there were much more positives than negatives to take out of Sunday.

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:46 pm
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4422
Location: Outside your remit
Offy wrote:
but for me, he was impeding play. houghton wouldve had to do a looping pass or take a extra step to get round the player to get the ball away which wouldve resulted in a slower play.

the defender is supposed to roll away from the ruck which he didnt. he stayed near the ruck where the ball was played.


Your very own Gareth Ellis, Hull FC captain and 30+ capped GB & England international disagrees with you - he said he doesn't like to see it and it wants clamping down on?
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:44 am
Offy
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 21, 2010 9:51 am
Posts: 714
Location: Hull...West Side
TrinityIHC wrote:
Your very own Gareth Ellis, Hull FC captain and 30+ capped GB & England international disagrees with you - he said he doesn't like to see it and it wants clamping down on?


just because he doesnt like to see it doesnt mean its wrong...does it?

i dont like to see players flapping around like a fish out of water trying to milk a penalty, but it doesnt mean its wrong to do so
HULL F.C
It's in my blood, It's in my heart

OLD FAITHFUL, WE'VE GONE AND WON AT WEMBLEY


Offy The Armchair Supporter :(

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:56 am
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8956
Location: wakefield
It does mean it is wrong to do so yes. That is unsportsman like behaviour.

However the point does stand that Hull got the penalty because he was blocking the ruck. The fact that Houghton threw the ball at him was simply a way to draw attention to it. He dhouldnt have to do that. Ref should have known.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:34 am
LyndsayGill
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1559
Offy wrote:
just because he doesnt like to see it doesnt mean its wrong...does it?

i dont like to see players flapping around like a fish out of water trying to milk a penalty, but it doesnt mean its wrong to do so


You mean like Sneyd flapping his arms at every tackle, looking for penalties to execute the game plan they had. It's a wonder he didn't take off. And before you say it, yes, our players do it as well. Another instance of wendyball behaviour creeping into our game.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
