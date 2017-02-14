|
Offy
Cheeky half-back
|
bren2k wrote:
But in that circumstance, you will often see the defender raise his arms and not attempt to affect the tackle - result - play on. For it to be the same - the attacker would have to run at the defender, then throw himself to the floor like a wendyball player, pretending that the defender has tackled him and thus, drawing the penalty.
It seems fairly straightforward to me - if the defender is clearly not impeding play and the ahb chucks the ball at him deliberately to draw the penalty - he should be penalised; and yes, I'd advocate that for all teams - including my own - because it's a cheap and grubby tactic that doesn't fit in RL.
but for me, he was impeding play. houghton wouldve had to do a looping pass or take a extra step to get round the player to get the ball away which wouldve resulted in a slower play.
the defender is supposed to roll away from the ruck which he didnt. he stayed near the ruck where the ball was played.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:22 am
|
|
Having watched the highlights I think the ref got all the main decisions right. The only one he didn't was the high shot by Kelly on Ashurst but he was the wrong side of that to see it so needed some help from the linesman.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:37 am
|
|
4foxsake wrote:
Maybe before we go for the two refs approach we should actually get the touch judges and in goal referees to earn their corn rather than prance up and down the touch line ignorant of what's actually happening on the field.
Agreed - and I've been saying this for a while; the touch judges in particular are a waste of space. They are in prime position to help the ref with off-side and forward pass decisions, but rarely intervene - one or two will, or if a ref is running the line they'll get involved, but as a rule, they're not helping the ref at all.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:09 am
|
|
You could end up with the game littered with penalty kicks that either get you out of your own half or result in 2 points. It's a shambles that needs to be sorted.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:02 am
|
|
Merging "Right to milk" with "Unsporting conduct" one
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:00 pm
|
|
It's all about interpretation, yep Wakey were on the end of some discretionary decisions but we were winning until a dropped ball cost us.
We played the majority of the game with 3 subs.
Leigh got away with it and Hull got away with it, if the boot was on the other foot, it would have been a master stroke in beating a top 4 side.
Again, time to move on and build on that there were much more positives than negatives to take out of Sunday.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:26 pm
|
|
number 6 wrote:
good to see you got rid of the wildcats name, shame you replaced it with whingecats!
both teams were guilty of milikng penalties yesterday, every team does it every game, dont be so naive! rule is, defending player must make an effort to roll, move away from the tackle, that didnt happen yesterday and both teams were penalised correctly
Why don't you not be such a cock womble
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:46 pm
|
|
Offy wrote:
but for me, he was impeding play. houghton wouldve had to do a looping pass or take a extra step to get round the player to get the ball away which wouldve resulted in a slower play.
the defender is supposed to roll away from the ruck which he didnt. he stayed near the ruck where the ball was played.
Your very own Gareth Ellis, Hull FC captain and 30+ capped GB & England international disagrees with you - he said he doesn't like to see it and it wants clamping down on?
|
|