bren2k wrote:
But in that circumstance, you will often see the defender raise his arms and not attempt to affect the tackle - result - play on. For it to be the same - the attacker would have to run at the defender, then throw himself to the floor like a wendyball player, pretending that the defender has tackled him and thus, drawing the penalty.
It seems fairly straightforward to me - if the defender is clearly not impeding play and the ahb chucks the ball at him deliberately to draw the penalty - he should be penalised; and yes, I'd advocate that for all teams - including my own - because it's a cheap and grubby tactic that doesn't fit in RL.
but for me, he was impeding play. houghton wouldve had to do a looping pass or take a extra step to get round the player to get the ball away which wouldve resulted in a slower play.
the defender is supposed to roll away from the ruck which he didnt. he stayed near the ruck where the ball was played.