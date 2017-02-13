|
|
There may be other notes and interpretations but the following is in the laws;
"Penalise intentional interference 10.(g) If the ball is played quickly, all players will not necessarily have time to retire the prescribed distance.
They should be penalised only if they intentionally interfere with play – either actively or passively.
Accidental interference: If the interference with play is accidental, a scrum should be formed. Interference should not be considered accidental when the player concerned has had opportunity to remove himself from the area in which play is taking place."
This seems fairly clear to me - all the ref has to do is decide if the interference was accidental or not. So, in the case of the ahb throwing the ball directly at a prone player, clearly accidental so scrum (presumably head and feed to the prone player's team).
Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:21 pm
|
Smew wrote:
Perhaps if they make the player play the ball with his foot it will slow the ruck down enough for a tackling player to get out of the way?
One occasion yesterday when the Hull player just stepped over the ball rather than playing it.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:29 pm
|
Kevs Head wrote:
There may be other notes and interpretations but the following is in the laws;
This seems fairly clear to me - all the ref has to do is decide if the interference was accidental or not. So, in the case of the ahb throwing the ball directly at a prone player, clearly accidental so scrum (presumably head and feed to the prone player's team).
Problem is Hull were attacking and we had time to 'remove themselves' as it says in your Ryle extract.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:31 pm
The refs needs to remember to use their discretion in this sort of situation but the rucks are such a mess nowadays you get players trying anything to delay them in defence and players doing all they can to get a quick ptb or a penalty in attack.
I’m sick of players deliberately lying in the way of the man playing the ball or the dummy half. Similarly I hate the milking of penalties by the attacking team. It’s cynical rubbish.
It’s a nightmare to referee all that and keep markers square and a decent 10m.
We need two refs on the field.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:34 pm
Kevs Head wrote:
There may be other notes and interpretations but the following is in the laws;
This seems fairly clear to me - all the ref has to do is decide if the interference was accidental or not. So, in the case of the ahb throwing the ball directly at a prone player, clearly accidental so scrum (presumably head and feed to the prone player's team).
The scrum would be head and feed to the attacking team, they get a fresh set of 6 but don't gain any distance or the opportunity to take a penalty kick
Mon Feb 13, 2017 4:15 pm
Maybe before we go for the two refs approach we should actually get the touch judges and in goal referees to earn their corn rather than prance up and down the touch line ignorant of what's actually happening on the field.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:55 pm
By the time Wakey get proficient at it, it'll be banned...lol....or the refs will start making a distinction between a player interfering with play and one that is clearly passive.
Is this not "attacking obstruction" rule bag'o'poop re-hashed for 2017
