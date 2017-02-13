WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Unsporting conduct

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Unsporting conduct

 
Post a reply

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:16 pm
Kevs Head Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 758
There may be other notes and interpretations but the following is in the laws;
"Penalise intentional interference 10.(g) If the ball is played quickly, all players will not necessarily have time to retire the prescribed distance.
They should be penalised only if they intentionally interfere with play – either actively or passively.
Accidental interference: If the interference with play is accidental, a scrum should be formed. Interference should not be considered accidental when the player concerned has had opportunity to remove himself from the area in which play is taking place."
This seems fairly clear to me - all the ref has to do is decide if the interference was accidental or not. So, in the case of the ahb throwing the ball directly at a prone player, clearly accidental so scrum (presumably head and feed to the prone player's team).

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:21 pm
wakeytrin Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2387
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Smew wrote:
Perhaps if they make the player play the ball with his foot it will slow the ruck down enough for a tackling player to get out of the way?

One occasion yesterday when the Hull player just stepped over the ball rather than playing it.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:29 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8946
Location: wakefield
Kevs Head wrote:
There may be other notes and interpretations but the following is in the laws;
"Penalise intentional interference 10.(g) If the ball is played quickly, all players will not necessarily have time to retire the prescribed distance.
They should be penalised only if they intentionally interfere with play – either actively or passively.
Accidental interference: If the interference with play is accidental, a scrum should be formed. Interference should not be considered accidental when the player concerned has had opportunity to remove himself from the area in which play is taking place."
This seems fairly clear to me - all the ref has to do is decide if the interference was accidental or not. So, in the case of the ahb throwing the ball directly at a prone player, clearly accidental so scrum (presumably head and feed to the prone player's team).


Problem is Hull were attacking and we had time to 'remove themselves' as it says in your Ryle extract.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:31 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26075
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
The refs needs to remember to use their discretion in this sort of situation but the rucks are such a mess nowadays you get players trying anything to delay them in defence and players doing all they can to get a quick ptb or a penalty in attack.

I’m sick of players deliberately lying in the way of the man playing the ball or the dummy half. Similarly I hate the milking of penalties by the attacking team. It’s cynical rubbish.

It’s a nightmare to referee all that and keep markers square and a decent 10m.

We need two refs on the field.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:34 pm
bentleberry Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 408
Kevs Head wrote:
There may be other notes and interpretations but the following is in the laws;
"Penalise intentional interference 10.(g) If the ball is played quickly, all players will not necessarily have time to retire the prescribed distance.
They should be penalised only if they intentionally interfere with play – either actively or passively.
Accidental interference: If the interference with play is accidental, a scrum should be formed. Interference should not be considered accidental when the player concerned has had opportunity to remove himself from the area in which play is taking place."
This seems fairly clear to me - all the ref has to do is decide if the interference was accidental or not. So, in the case of the ahb throwing the ball directly at a prone player, clearly accidental so scrum (presumably head and feed to the prone player's team).



The scrum would be head and feed to the attacking team, they get a fresh set of 6 but don't gain any distance or the opportunity to take a penalty kick
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AKA kellyseye, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, bentleberry, bigalf, Chuck Bartowski, Clearwing, djcool, eastardsley, Emley Cat, exiledcat, FickleFingerOfFate, KevW60349, lampyboy, M62 J30 TRINITY, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Prince Buster, RedWhiteBlueGent, Smew, The Dreadnought, TrinityDave, upthecats, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 294 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,518,8261,71375,7544,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  