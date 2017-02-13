It should be up to the ref to decide if the player is making every effort to not interfere with the PTB.

Of course, you can argue that by being in an offside position, the defending player is interfering but, yesterday, Houghtons "pass" was straight at the player and had he made the same pass, without a defender to aim at, it would have gone straight to ground.



It's a difficult area because if there is a player obstructing the side of the ruck, where the half back wants to pass, there is a risk of a poor pass, which may result in loss of momentum or worse for the attacking side.



Having already seen more penalties for this offence in just a few games than the whole of last season, there has to have been a directive to clear the ruck area and although we got done yesterday, in the longer term it should be a good thing, as long as the ref's are consistent and Campbell pinged both teams for the same offence. Unfortunately, Hull benefited more than Wakefield yesterday but, they wont always be so "lucky".