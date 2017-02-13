WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Unsporting conduct

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:13 pm
It's a fine line isn't it.Some call it unsporting conduct when attacking,others see it as a ploy from the opposition to slow the game down.Either way the player is offside and it's their duty to be onside.I don't see what rule change could be made other than a warning for the player offside.
Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:21 pm
Dave K. wrote:
is it any different from running at a player deliberately in an offside position, which hookers have done for years?


Yes it is...completely different!

If a hooker runs at a defender who's attempting to get back onside, with arms in air like they do, but not attempting to tackle then it's play on...the second that player looks to attempt to tackle it's rightly a penalty...

Why should the other scenario be any different?...like Arona yesterday...involved in the tackle on muddy, heavy ground...had his leg caught under the player...tried to get up and out of the way but was impossible for him to get onside...he put his arms up as if to say I'm offside but what can I do...he made no attempt to play at the ball...it was just poor from Houghton to throw it straight at him to gain a cheap penalty...if he's offside and makes a play for it fair enough...

I agree with the majority...it's a poor side of the game that's crept in and will get ridiculously out of control and spoil the game if not nipped in the bud early IMO...
Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:28 pm
Perhaps if they make the player play the ball with his foot it will slow the ruck down enough for a tackling player to get out of the way?

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:29 pm
It should be up to the ref to decide if the player is making every effort to not interfere with the PTB.
Of course, you can argue that by being in an offside position, the defending player is interfering but, yesterday, Houghtons "pass" was straight at the player and had he made the same pass, without a defender to aim at, it would have gone straight to ground.

It's a difficult area because if there is a player obstructing the side of the ruck, where the half back wants to pass, there is a risk of a poor pass, which may result in loss of momentum or worse for the attacking side.

Having already seen more penalties for this offence in just a few games than the whole of last season, there has to have been a directive to clear the ruck area and although we got done yesterday, in the longer term it should be a good thing, as long as the ref's are consistent and Campbell pinged both teams for the same offence. Unfortunately, Hull benefited more than Wakefield yesterday but, they wont always be so "lucky".

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:31 pm
Smew wrote:
Perhaps if they make the player play the ball with his foot it will slow the ruck down enough for a tackling player to get out of the way?


Don't be silly! Next you'll be asking that a tackled player regains his feet, faces the correct direction and doesn't move from the mark before playing the ball!
