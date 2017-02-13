|
Agree with what you are saying, it happened twice yesterday, once for both teams, so not sure how it won Hull the game though?
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:51 am
Dave K. wrote:
Houghton did it at least twice to get a penalty, yes the Wakey player was near the ball but he made a right meal of it and threw it at the man on the floor. It's disappointing because I pay my money to watch players like Houghton take the line on or put people in gaps, not get tedious penalties that are nigh on unavoidable.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:52 am
bentleberry wrote:
Coaches are already coaching this tactic and other penalty tactic, how do you think Hull ended up with so many penalties under our sticks in that first 20 min? It was never their intention to play for tries today, they only ever wanted to play for penalties once they got within 20m of the sticks
I don't agree that they didn't intend plating for tries. That would be ridiculous.
They took advantage same as a hooker does when running at off side players.
I don't like it, and one was so obvious it was silly but Hull didn't do anything wrong. Refs fault.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:06 am
TrinityIHC wrote:
I only remember it once, some are saying he did it twice near the line for the penalty goals we took, but after watching the highlights he did it once (Same amount as Wakefield did, but are getting little criticism), I 'll watch the game back when its available, but I'm sure he only did it once.
Whatever way you look at it, it's a penalty, what if Hull had an overlap on one side and couldn't pass it because of a player in an offside position, why should the attacking team be punished because a player is in the way, is it any different from running at a player deliberately in an offside position, which hookers have done for years?
Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:10 am
PopTart wrote:
Excellent post, one of the few to see the game through unbiased eyes.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:36 am
PopTart wrote:
Not really refs fault, Hull were operating within the laws of the game. But this exploitation of it cheapens the game for me.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:38 am
I bekieve they can award the penalty the other way if someone does it...
Users browsing this forum: alegend, atomic, bentleberry, bren2k, BRIGGY, Bull Mania, coco the fullback, cosmicat, Dave K., djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Hessle Roader, KevW60349, M62 J30 TRINITY, malpalu, Mild mannered Janitor, PHe, Radio Yorkshire, Red, White and Blue, RedWhiteBlueGent, Sandal Cat, The Dreadnought, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 302 guests
