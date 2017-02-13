TrinityIHC wrote: Houghton did it at least twice to get a penalty, yes the Wakey player was near the ball but he made a right meal of it and threw it at the man on the floor. It's disappointing because I pay my money to watch players like Houghton take the line on or put people in gaps, not get tedious penalties that are nigh on unavoidable.

I only remember it once, some are saying he did it twice near the line for the penalty goals we took, but after watching the highlights he did it once (Same amount as Wakefield did, but are getting little criticism), I 'll watch the game back when its available, but I'm sure he only did it once.Whatever way you look at it, it's a penalty, what if Hull had an overlap on one side and couldn't pass it because of a player in an offside position, why should the attacking team be punished because a player is in the way, is it any different from running at a player deliberately in an offside position, which hookers have done for years?