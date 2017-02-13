Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm Posts: 4406 Location: Outside your remit
Dave K. wrote:
Agree with what you are saying, it happened twice yesterday, once for both teams, so not sure how it won Hull the game though?
Houghton did it at least twice to get a penalty, yes the Wakey player was near the ball but he made a right meal of it and threw it at the man on the floor. It's disappointing because I pay my money to watch players like Houghton take the line on or put people in gaps, not get tedious penalties that are nigh on unavoidable.
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008
bentleberry wrote:
Coaches are already coaching this tactic and other penalty tactic, how do you think Hull ended up with so many penalties under our sticks in that first 20 min? It was never their intention to play for tries today, they only ever wanted to play for penalties once they got within 20m of the sticks
I don't agree that they didn't intend plating for tries. That would be ridiculous. They took advantage same as a hooker does when running at off side players. I don't like it, and one was so obvious it was silly but Hull didn't do anything wrong. Refs fault.
