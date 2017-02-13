Dave K. wrote: Agree with what you are saying, it happened twice yesterday, once for both teams, so not sure how it won Hull the game though?

Houghton did it at least twice to get a penalty, yes the Wakey player was near the ball but he made a right meal of it and threw it at the man on the floor. It's disappointing because I pay my money to watch players like Houghton take the line on or put people in gaps, not get tedious penalties that are nigh on unavoidable.