Unsporting conduct

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:01 pm
cyclone65 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jun 15, 2013 8:54 pm
Posts: 54
I have now seen 6 penalties this round on TV and today at BV for dummy half passes being thrown at the defender on the ground on purpose. I know its a penalty in the rules, but it is now getting that even when it is blatently obvious that the pass was thrown directly at te man the refs are still giving penalties. The oficials do have a power of discresion that if a incident of un sprting behaviour takes place a penalty can be awarded. I hate this tactic, most do, its pathetic, it won Hull the game today, we even got one from it, but its poor, and if allowed to continue, coaches will actually coach players to do it and get penalties.

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:39 pm
Coaches are already coaching this tactic and other penalty tactic, how do you think Hull ended up with so many penalties under our sticks in that first 20 min? It was never their intention to play for tries today, they only ever wanted to play for penalties once they got within 20m of the sticks

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:45 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2898
It's a terrible rule which needs addressing as it's bringing a football type cheating into the game which we don't need.

Re: Unsporting conduct

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:54 pm
Indeed, I see no difference between a rugby player throwing a ball at a prone defender to intentionally gain a penalty, and a footballer diving inside the penalty box to gain a penalty

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
