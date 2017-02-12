I have now seen 6 penalties this round on TV and today at BV for dummy half passes being thrown at the defender on the ground on purpose. I know its a penalty in the rules, but it is now getting that even when it is blatently obvious that the pass was thrown directly at te man the refs are still giving penalties. The oficials do have a power of discresion that if a incident of un sprting behaviour takes place a penalty can be awarded. I hate this tactic, most do, its pathetic, it won Hull the game today, we even got one from it, but its poor, and if allowed to continue, coaches will actually coach players to do it and get penalties.