|
Joined: Sat Jun 15, 2013 8:54 pm
Posts: 54
|
I have now seen 6 penalties this round on TV and today at BV for dummy half passes being thrown at the defender on the ground on purpose. I know its a penalty in the rules, but it is now getting that even when it is blatently obvious that the pass was thrown directly at te man the refs are still giving penalties. The oficials do have a power of discresion that if a incident of un sprting behaviour takes place a penalty can be awarded. I hate this tactic, most do, its pathetic, it won Hull the game today, we even got one from it, but its poor, and if allowed to continue, coaches will actually coach players to do it and get penalties.
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:39 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 404
|
Coaches are already coaching this tactic and other penalty tactic, how do you think Hull ended up with so many penalties under our sticks in that first 20 min? It was never their intention to play for tries today, they only ever wanted to play for penalties once they got within 20m of the sticks
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:45 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2898
|
It's a terrible rule which needs addressing as it's bringing a football type cheating into the game which we don't need.
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:54 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 404
|
Indeed, I see no difference between a rugby player throwing a ball at a prone defender to intentionally gain a penalty, and a footballer diving inside the penalty box to gain a penalty
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:04 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2386
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
|
cyclone65 wrote:
I have now seen 6 penalties this round on TV and today at BV for dummy half passes being thrown at the defender on the ground on purpose. I know its a penalty in the rules, but it is now getting that even when it is blatently obvious that the pass was thrown directly at te man the refs are still giving penalties. The oficials do have a power of discresion that if a incident of un sprting behaviour takes place a penalty can be awarded. I hate this tactic, most do, its pathetic, it won Hull the game today, we even got one from it, but its poor, and if allowed to continue, coaches will actually coach players to do it and get penalties.
Totally agree.
|
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:05 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3448
|
I've said plenty on this already this week!
I'm in total agreement with the OP, it's a poor reflection on how far the games fallen that we have Coaches and players resorting to cheap behaviours like this.
The referees have the power of discretion and if they sat down this week to decide on a plan if action followed by a directive to the clubs that unsporting conduct will result in a penalty against rather than for, then they'd kill this within a fortnight.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, basher11, Big lads mate, BOJ04, captaincaveman, coco the fullback, Deeencee, djcool, eastardsley, Emley Cat, fc-eaststander, invmatt, Joe Banjo, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mick Amos 9 WTW, mrpurfect, newgroundb4wakey, PHe, poplar cats alive, raceman, Red, White and Blue, sandcat20, Schunter, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, The Avenger, victarmeldrew, Wakeylad21, wakeytrin, westgaterunner, Whatisup, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 301 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|