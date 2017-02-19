shinymcshine wrote: To be fair - someone has sparked the BBC into its widest amount of RL coverage in ages. It gets regular mentions on TV and radio, plus the online CC coverage.



Whether this is due to the RFL or the paucity of other sports on the BBC I guess is a question.

Nothing to do with the RFL this comes down to an angry meeting with the BBC in parliament. Brought about after a fan campaign to get a better deal from the BBC.