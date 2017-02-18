|
Nigel Wood, in abandoning the brilliant licensing policy of Richard Lewis, has wrecked Super League.
His wearing of a rugby union scarf suggests that Wood's reactionary changes were not the result of stupidity but instead a deliberate ploy on behalf of his preferred code.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:45 am
Does the RFL have a board that he reports to?? Is that ginger scouser still on the books, the one with the little black contacts book from his soccer days.
Mac out!
Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:49 am
wire-quin wrote:
Does the RFL have a board that he reports to?? Is that ginger scouser still on the books, the one with the little black contacts book from his soccer days.
Nigel Wood reports to nobody other than his Maker.
The ginger scouser is still on the books, contributing nothing to the game.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
Sat Feb 18, 2017 12:12 pm
wire-quin wrote:
Does the RFL have a board that he reports to?? Is that ginger scouser still on the books, the one with the little black contacts book from his soccer days.
The little black book hasn't done us any good so far. We live in hope.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 1:07 pm
Nigel Wood was your best buddy not so long ago Jean, what's changed?
Sat Feb 18, 2017 2:03 pm
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
The little black book hasn't done us any good so far. We live in hope.
To be fair - someone has sparked the BBC into its widest amount of RL coverage in ages. It gets regular mentions on TV and radio, plus the online CC coverage.
Whether this is due to the RFL or the paucity of other sports on the BBC I guess is a question.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 5:00 pm
Big Nige responded on twitter regarding his scarf.
He wore it to a rugby league match as CEO of the Rugby Football League because.
"It was a Wales v England scarf from the match I attended with the president of Wales RL"
Well that mmakes it all okay then you useless gibbon
Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:31 pm
Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:57 pm
Willzay wrote:
Nigel Wood was your best buddy not so long ago Jean, what's changed?
Nigel Wood has never been my buddy. You are confusing him with Richard Lewis.
