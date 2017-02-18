WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Big Nige.

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Big Nige.

 
Post a reply

Re: Big Nige.

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:10 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4004
Location: Carcassonne, France
Nigel Wood, in abandoning the brilliant licensing policy of Richard Lewis, has wrecked Super League.

His wearing of a rugby union scarf suggests that Wood's reactionary changes were not the result of stupidity but instead a deliberate ploy on behalf of his preferred code.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Big Nige.

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:45 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5087
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Does the RFL have a board that he reports to?? Is that ginger scouser still on the books, the one with the little black contacts book from his soccer days.
Mac out!

Re: Big Nige.

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:49 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4004
Location: Carcassonne, France
wire-quin wrote:
Does the RFL have a board that he reports to?? Is that ginger scouser still on the books, the one with the little black contacts book from his soccer days.


Nigel Wood reports to nobody other than his Maker.

The ginger scouser is still on the books, contributing nothing to the game.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Big Nige.

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 12:12 pm
Huddersfield1895 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1161
wire-quin wrote:
Does the RFL have a board that he reports to?? Is that ginger scouser still on the books, the one with the little black contacts book from his soccer days.

The little black book hasn't done us any good so far. We live in hope.

Re: Big Nige.

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 1:07 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6000
Nigel Wood was your best buddy not so long ago Jean, what's changed?

Re: Big Nige.

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 2:03 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1182
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
The little black book hasn't done us any good so far. We live in hope.


To be fair - someone has sparked the BBC into its widest amount of RL coverage in ages. It gets regular mentions on TV and radio, plus the online CC coverage.

Whether this is due to the RFL or the paucity of other sports on the BBC I guess is a question.

Re: Big Nige.

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 5:00 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3504
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Big Nige responded on twitter regarding his scarf.
He wore it to a rugby league match as CEO of the Rugby Football League because.
"It was a Wales v England scarf from the match I attended with the president of Wales RL"
Well that mmakes it all okay then you useless gibbon

Re: Big Nige.

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:31 pm
GansonTheClown Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 26, 2013 11:22 am
Posts: 342
What a moron.

Re: Big Nige.

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:57 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4004
Location: Carcassonne, France
Willzay wrote:
Nigel Wood was your best buddy not so long ago Jean, what's changed?



Nigel Wood has never been my buddy. You are confusing him with Richard Lewis.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4everfax, AntonyGiant, Barrie's Glass Eye, BD20Cougar, Biff Tannen, Budgiezilla, caslad75, colly226, craig hkr, dboy, Dudley, duke street 10, easyWire, GansonTheClown, Hopie, jakeyg95, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Jukesays, Look that's not enya, moto748, moxi1, NickyKiss, nottinghamtiger, SmokeyTA, Stealth Comic, terrykelly, Wilde 3, yorksguy1865 and 240 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,522,1841,79275,7704,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
24-12
BRISBANETV  
...Roberts try, Kahu goal - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  