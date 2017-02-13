Wellsy13 wrote: shinymcshine wrote: No, people are right to question his chosen attire.



As Chief Executive of the RFL he represents the RFL at all time.



If the CEO of Coca Cola wore Pepsi branded attire, you'd expect they'd be fired.

This.



If he cannot see what is wrong with wearing a union rose whilst representing the RFL, he shouldn't be involved. This.If he cannot see what is wrong with wearing a union rose whilst representing the RFL, he shouldn't be involved.

Absolutely right.... Regardless of what sporting event, or whenever in public, if he's going to wear anything with a sports brand on it, as the head of the game, it must be rugby league branding.The coca-cola analogy is absolutely spot on. Even individuals who advertise coke have it in their contracts that they can never be photographed drinking Pepsi - they have to avoid it in public or lose their money. It's ridiculous that he hasn't thought of this, and even more ridiculous if he isn't brought to task over it.It may seem a small and fairly insignificant thing to some people, but he is literally supporting our main competitor.Just as an aside, similar to the Coke thing, if Leeds players are seen wearing sports brands other than ISC (apart from footwear or undergarments/Lycra type armour), they're heavily fined and formally disciplined. As I'm guessing is the case with all clubs....This is a massive error in judgement and yet another sign of the lack of professionalism at the top of our game. Further enhances the 'small time' perception of rugby league.