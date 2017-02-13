WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Big Nige.

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Big Nige.

 
Post a reply

Re: Big Nige.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:25 pm
Southern Reiver User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1309
Location: South of the Thames
Big Nige was attending the London Broncos v Hull KR game at Trailfinders. The photo is in the bar post match and the CEO of the RFL is talking to David Hughes. Just for the record the coat worn by David Hughes at the match was a London Broncos coat.

During the match Big Nige was sitting with Wayne Bennett the England coach who is in the UK with Brisbane Broncos for the World Club Challenge. I would assume that he came down to speak with his employee.
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill

Re: Big Nige.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:34 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1181
TrinityIHC wrote:
What if he goes to Wembley to watch the football wearing an England Football scarf?

Don't see the issue


If that England scarf includes the 3 Lions then he should ask himself the question:

"As the Chief Executive of the RFL is it appropriate for me to wear the symbol of another sporting body?"

Re: Big Nige.

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:29 pm
Exiled down south Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 473
Big Nige was attending the London Broncos v Hull KR game at Trailfinders. The photo is in the bar post match and the CEO of the RFL is talking to David Hughes. Just for the record the coat worn by David Hughes at the match was a London Broncos coat.

During the match Big Nige was sitting with Wayne Bennett the England coach who is in the UK with Brisbane Broncos for the World Club Challenge. I would assume that he came down to speak with his employee.


...and your point is what? or is this a post of clarification??
Wire Quin at work

Re: Big Nige.

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:00 pm
le penguin User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 14
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
The hat's what they sold the TV rights for.

Re: Big Nige.

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:35 pm
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1153
Wellsy13 wrote:
shinymcshine wrote:
No, people are right to question his chosen attire.

As Chief Executive of the RFL he represents the RFL at all time.

If the CEO of Coca Cola wore Pepsi branded attire, you'd expect they'd be fired.

This.

If he cannot see what is wrong with wearing a union rose whilst representing the RFL, he shouldn't be involved.


Absolutely right.... Regardless of what sporting event, or whenever in public, if he's going to wear anything with a sports brand on it, as the head of the game, it must be rugby league branding.

The coca-cola analogy is absolutely spot on. Even individuals who advertise coke have it in their contracts that they can never be photographed drinking Pepsi - they have to avoid it in public or lose their money. It's ridiculous that he hasn't thought of this, and even more ridiculous if he isn't brought to task over it.

It may seem a small and fairly insignificant thing to some people, but he is literally supporting our main competitor.

Just as an aside, similar to the Coke thing, if Leeds players are seen wearing sports brands other than ISC (apart from footwear or undergarments/Lycra type armour), they're heavily fined and formally disciplined. As I'm guessing is the case with all clubs....

This is a massive error in judgement and yet another sign of the lack of professionalism at the top of our game. Further enhances the 'small time' perception of rugby league.

Re: Big Nige.

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:00 am
Huddersfield1895 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1158
I don't have a problem with the way he looks or dresses. My problem is Rugby League has gone backwards under his tenure.

Re: Big Nige.

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:33 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5873
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Our nige is taking questions on the rfl's Twitter page from 4pm. Perhaps we might get a few questions in to him which he probably won't answer.
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Big Nige.

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:19 am
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1181
Here's his rather pathetic justification when asked the question:

NW: I don't think it's inappropriate to wear an event scarf on a cold night.

Clare North @ClareNorth
@TheRFL do you really think it's appropriate to be wearing an England RU scarf as CEO of RL? From a competitor and political POV.

Re: Big Nige.

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:42 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10912
Location: The City of Wakefield
shinymcshine wrote:
Here's his rather pathetic justification when asked the question:

NW: I don't think it's inappropriate to wear an event scarf on a cold night.

Clare North @ClareNorth
@TheRFL do you really think it's appropriate to be wearing an England RU scarf as CEO of RL? From a competitor and political POV.


What a crap and insulting response.
TRINITY Wildcats.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: eric35, fun time frankie, JEAN CAPDOUZE, shinymcshine, Simeon Stylites, SmokeyTA, Snowy, Wildthing, Willzay and 128 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,521,8251,75575,7684,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  