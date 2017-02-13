WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Big Nige.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:25 pm
Southern Reiver User avatar
Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1309
Location: South of the Thames
Big Nige was attending the London Broncos v Hull KR game at Trailfinders. The photo is in the bar post match and the CEO of the RFL is talking to David Hughes. Just for the record the coat worn by David Hughes at the match was a London Broncos coat.

During the match Big Nige was sitting with Wayne Bennett the England coach who is in the UK with Brisbane Broncos for the World Club Challenge. I would assume that he came down to speak with his employee.
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill

Re: Big Nige.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:34 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1176
TrinityIHC wrote:
What if he goes to Wembley to watch the football wearing an England Football scarf?

Don't see the issue


If that England scarf includes the 3 Lions then he should ask himself the question:

"As the Chief Executive of the RFL is it appropriate for me to wear the symbol of another sporting body?"
