Big Nige was attending the London Broncos v Hull KR game at Trailfinders. The photo is in the bar post match and the CEO of the RFL is talking to David Hughes. Just for the record the coat worn by David Hughes at the match was a London Broncos coat.



During the match Big Nige was sitting with Wayne Bennett the England coach who is in the UK with Brisbane Broncos for the World Club Challenge. I would assume that he came down to speak with his employee.