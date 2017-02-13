|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 643
|
Him wrote:
Unfortunately he doesn't portray a good enough image for the sport. It's not that he's overweight. It's how he makes himself look with oversized, outdated suits and how he talks to the press and the outside world.
However the biggest failure of his has been to allow the clubs to re-assert their control over the sport after Richard Lewis left.
Im not interested in his fashion, a suit is a suit as far as I'm concerned. As for his massive salary, this would be fine if he had delivered fantastic results for the sport. But he is clueless, the only idea he seems to have is to interchange The England national team's name between England and Great Britain (there will be no players from Wales, Scotland or Ireland), if anyone thinks this will do anything to improve the sport, or that the idea justifies a £200k+ salary, they are truely deluded.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:33 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7454
|
Not exactly the Ambassador that we want for our sport, is he.
It's hard to believe that nobody told him, unless the picture was taken at "Twickers".
Either way, he's a bloody turncoat.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:36 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 703
|
Man having some downtime from stressful job, mocked over choice of clothes. Brilliant.
Regards
King James
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:03 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1674
|
Does it really matter what he scarf/hat he wears or what his suits are like? Even people going on about his weight, it's an unnecessary, crass and lazy cheap shot IMO.
Have a pop at how he runs the game and judge him on his decisions/results.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:10 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1175
|
No, people are right to question his chosen attire.
As Chief Executive of the RFL he represents the RFL at all time.
If the CEO of Coca Cola wore Pepsi branded attire, you'd expect they'd be fired.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:16 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12673
Location: Ossett
|
DGM wrote:
Does it really matter what he scarf/hat he wears or what his suits are like? Even people going on about his weight, it's an unnecessary, crass and lazy cheap shot IMO.
Have a pop at how he runs the game and judge him on his decisions/results.
Which is exactly what I did; he's the wrong person to lead a sport that wants to be taken seriously, appear credible and hopefully, break away from a set of stereotypes that Big Nige, unfortunately, encapsulates quite conveniently.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:39 pm
|
Joined:
Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pmPosts:
9660Location:
Hull
|
shinymcshine wrote:
No, people are right to question his chosen attire.
As Chief Executive of the RFL he represents the RFL at all time.
If the CEO of Coca Cola wore Pepsi branded attire, you'd expect they'd be fired.
This.
If he cannot see what is wrong with wearing a union rose whilst representing the RFL, he shouldn't be involved.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:43 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7454
|
Wellsy13 wrote:
This.
If he cannot see what is wrong with wearing a union rose whilst representing the RFL, he shouldn't be involved.
The one absolute certainty is that you wouldn't see the reverse situation, ever.
He should be promoting our sport all of the time, even if he goes to a Union game.
Can you imagine Jurgen Klopp wearing a Man U scarf
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bullsmad, cas all the way, coco the fullback, Dave K., Erik the not red, glow, Grimmy, Hessle rover, Leyther Always, lifelongfan, Mild mannered Janitor, shinymcshine, tenerifeRhino, Trainman, Wellsy13 and 169 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|