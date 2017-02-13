Him wrote: Unfortunately he doesn't portray a good enough image for the sport. It's not that he's overweight. It's how he makes himself look with oversized, outdated suits and how he talks to the press and the outside world.



However the biggest failure of his has been to allow the clubs to re-assert their control over the sport after Richard Lewis left.

Im not interested in his fashion, a suit is a suit as far as I'm concerned. As for his massive salary, this would be fine if he had delivered fantastic results for the sport. But he is clueless, the only idea he seems to have is to interchange The England national team's name between England and Great Britain (there will be no players from Wales, Scotland or Ireland), if anyone thinks this will do anything to improve the sport, or that the idea justifies a £200k+ salary, they are truely deluded.