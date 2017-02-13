WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Big Nige.

Re: Big Nige.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:17 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 643
Him wrote:
Unfortunately he doesn't portray a good enough image for the sport. It's not that he's overweight. It's how he makes himself look with oversized, outdated suits and how he talks to the press and the outside world.

However the biggest failure of his has been to allow the clubs to re-assert their control over the sport after Richard Lewis left.

Im not interested in his fashion, a suit is a suit as far as I'm concerned. As for his massive salary, this would be fine if he had delivered fantastic results for the sport. But he is clueless, the only idea he seems to have is to interchange The England national team's name between England and Great Britain (there will be no players from Wales, Scotland or Ireland), if anyone thinks this will do anything to improve the sport, or that the idea justifies a £200k+ salary, they are truely deluded.

Re: Big Nige.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:33 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7454
Not exactly the Ambassador that we want for our sport, is he.
It's hard to believe that nobody told him, unless the picture was taken at "Twickers".

Either way, he's a bloody turncoat.

Re: Big Nige.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:36 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 703
Man having some downtime from stressful job, mocked over choice of clothes. Brilliant.

Regards

King James

Re: Big Nige.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:03 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1674
Does it really matter what he scarf/hat he wears or what his suits are like? Even people going on about his weight, it's an unnecessary, crass and lazy cheap shot IMO.

Have a pop at how he runs the game and judge him on his decisions/results.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Big Nige.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:10 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1175
No, people are right to question his chosen attire.

As Chief Executive of the RFL he represents the RFL at all time.

If the CEO of Coca Cola wore Pepsi branded attire, you'd expect they'd be fired.

Re: Big Nige.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:16 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12673
Location: Ossett
DGM wrote:
Does it really matter what he scarf/hat he wears or what his suits are like? Even people going on about his weight, it's an unnecessary, crass and lazy cheap shot IMO.

Have a pop at how he runs the game and judge him on his decisions/results.


Which is exactly what I did; he's the wrong person to lead a sport that wants to be taken seriously, appear credible and hopefully, break away from a set of stereotypes that Big Nige, unfortunately, encapsulates quite conveniently.

Re: Big Nige.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:39 pm
Wellsy13
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9660
Location: Hull
shinymcshine wrote:
No, people are right to question his chosen attire.

As Chief Executive of the RFL he represents the RFL at all time.

If the CEO of Coca Cola wore Pepsi branded attire, you'd expect they'd be fired.

This.

If he cannot see what is wrong with wearing a union rose whilst representing the RFL, he shouldn't be involved.
Image

Re: Big Nige.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:43 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7454
Wellsy13 wrote:
This.

If he cannot see what is wrong with wearing a union rose whilst representing the RFL, he shouldn't be involved.


The one absolute certainty is that you wouldn't see the reverse situation, ever.
He should be promoting our sport all of the time, even if he goes to a Union game.

Can you imagine Jurgen Klopp wearing a Man U scarf :oops:
