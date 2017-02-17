GIANT DAZ wrote:

Way i see it is .....would the pass that has hit the 'defender' be a legal pass in normal play ?

ie would a player deliberately throw a pass to the ground or forward ? the answer to that is no so unless a defender is actually stood in the way, being above waist height of the ball, as that is usually more or less the height of where a ball is passed from DH, then it should be penalised and given to the defending team, how can the Referees ignore the usual rules of the game because someone has chosen to throw the ball forward and onto the ground as happened yesterday ?

If a player on the ground as Brough was wasn't there why would you purposely aim a pass to the floor ?



It's cheating and it needs to be stopped - that one last night was disgraceful and Jones should be made to apologise for it !!!