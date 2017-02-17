|
It's getting ridiculous, and it's nothing but cheating!
yes, sometimes defenders do hang around in the ruck too long, but that's upto referee's to penalise them, but with the one last night, Brough had just completed the tackle and was in no way trying to interfere with the PTB, although he could have been penalised for a high/grapple tackle before that.
It's the same with moving off the mark, diving etc if it starts getting penalised and discouraged by coaches it will stop, i think this throwing the ball at people is a disgrace to the game and it should be the priority this week to get it banished from the game before even more fans give the game up.
moto748 wrote:
March 2nd.
Your absence from SL threads will be encouraged.
Amended for accuracy.
meast wrote:
It's getting ridiculous, and it's nothing but cheating!
It's the same with moving off the mark, diving etc if it starts getting penalised and discouraged by coaches it will stop, i think this throwing the ball at people is a disgrace to the game and it should be the priority this week to get it banished from the game before even more fans give the game up.
It's the same with moving off the mark, diving etc if it starts getting penalised and discouraged by coaches it will stop, i think this throwing the ball at people is a disgrace to the game and it should be the priority this week to get it banished from the game before even more fans give the game up.
a Huddersfield fan taking the high ground about cheating. Remind me again how your club avoided relegation 10 years ago?
Lebron James wrote:
a Huddersfield fan taking the high ground about cheating. Remind me again how your club avoided relegation 10 years ago?
Regards
King James
I didn't realise we had avoided relegation 10 years ago, care to enlighten me?
And as it's a public forum then i, as a Huddersfield fan have every right to have an opinion on anything, get your head out of your
Last night Leigh v Leeds showed the right way to penalized at the ruck , What we saw on Thurs was nothing but Cheating/Manipulating the rules after that incident i wanted Hudds to stick it up em, Normally i like Salford & they fans but that stop for this game but this sort of actions has to be stop immediately by the Muppets at the RFL.
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Way i see it is .....would the pass that has hit the 'defender' be a legal pass in normal play ?
ie would a player deliberately throw a pass to the ground or forward ? the answer to that is no so unless a defender is actually stood in the way, being above waist height of the ball, as that is usually more or less the height of where a ball is passed from DH, then it should be penalised and given to the defending team, how can the Referees ignore the usual rules of the game because someone has chosen to throw the ball forward and onto the ground as happened yesterday ?
If a player on the ground as Brough was wasn't there why would you purposely aim a pass to the floor ?
It's cheating and it needs to be stopped - that one last night was disgraceful and Jones should be made to apologise for it !!!
Exactly.
Now had Jones ran into him and "tripped over" then at least there's an argument to be made that the defender was offside. But to throw the ball forward at him is a disgrace. The ref should have known better than to give that. There is no situation where that would have been legal.
Wellsy13 wrote:
Exactly.
Now had Jones ran into him and "tripped over" then at least there's an argument to be made that the defender was offside. But to throw the ball forward at him is a disgrace. The ref should have known better than to give that. There is no situation where that would have been legal.
Correct , the moment the ball left his hand forward before it hit the player it was a pass , so scrum to opposition
If as happened last week when Hood threw the ball back into the line and hit the Cas player , then that was a legitimate offside
meast wrote:
I didn't realise we had avoided relegation 10 years ago, care to enlighten me?
And as it's a public forum then i, as a Huddersfield fan have every right to have an opinion on anything, get your head out of your
My apologies. As Huddersfield have done nothing for years and been so unmemorable my memory has been hazy. Let me rephrase it. Remind me again how Huddersfield cheated, sorry, avoided relegation 18 seasons ago?
Regards
King James
