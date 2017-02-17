WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty...

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:07 pm
meast User avatar
It's getting ridiculous, and it's nothing but cheating!
yes, sometimes defenders do hang around in the ruck too long, but that's upto referee's to penalise them, but with the one last night, Brough had just completed the tackle and was in no way trying to interfere with the PTB, although he could have been penalised for a high/grapple tackle before that.

It's the same with moving off the mark, diving etc if it starts getting penalised and discouraged by coaches it will stop, i think this throwing the ball at people is a disgrace to the game and it should be the priority this week to get it banished from the game before even more fans give the game up.
Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:15 pm
Hessle Roader User avatar
moto748 wrote:
March 2nd.

Your absence from SL threads will be encouraged.



Amended for accuracy.
Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:39 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
meast wrote:
It's getting ridiculous, and it's nothing but cheating!
yes, sometimes defenders do hang around in the ruck too long, but that's upto referee's to penalise them, but with the one last night, Brough had just completed the tackle and was in no way trying to interfere with the PTB, although he could have been penalised for a high/grapple tackle before that.

It's the same with moving off the mark, diving etc if it starts getting penalised and discouraged by coaches it will stop, i think this throwing the ball at people is a disgrace to the game and it should be the priority this week to get it banished from the game before even more fans give the game up.


a Huddersfield fan taking the high ground about cheating. Remind me again how your club avoided relegation 10 years ago?

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:04 pm
meast User avatar
Lebron James wrote:
a Huddersfield fan taking the high ground about cheating. Remind me again how your club avoided relegation 10 years ago?

Regards

King James

I didn't realise we had avoided relegation 10 years ago, care to enlighten me?

And as it's a public forum then i, as a Huddersfield fan have every right to have an opinion on anything, get your head out of your :ASS:
Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:54 am
acko User avatar
Last night Leigh v Leeds showed the right way to penalized at the ruck , What we saw on Thurs was nothing but Cheating/Manipulating the rules after that incident i wanted Hudds to stick it up em, Normally i like Salford & they fans but that stop for this game but this sort of actions has to be stop immediately by the Muppets at the RFL.
