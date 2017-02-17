WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty...

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty...

 
Post a reply

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:20 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2083
Location: LEYTH
Trainman wrote:
The Josh Jones one was probably the most ridiculous I've seen, poor call from Child.

I still don't think there is anything wrong with the rule, if the defender is interfering with play then he should be penalised, if not as in the case above Jones should have been pulled for a forward pass.


I agree with you on this. As an example on last weeks game with Cas v Leigh , Yes i thought Liam hood did milk it,however Mc Shane was in the Leigh line, and made no attempt to get out of the way.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:24 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 877
I think its a slightly grey area, as all the players who have rolled away have got up on their knees creating a blocking area. I honestly believe if they are caught in the ruck they shouldnt make themselves so big and an easy target for smart hookers to aim at. Ultimately they all know what they are doing then complain about being penalised

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:25 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 917
I seem to remember it happen quite a lot in a couple of rounds of the nrl last year. Then the refs stopped giving the penalty and gave a knock on and it stopped almost instantly. Hopefully we can follow suite.

Having said that there are some where the tackler ends up at the wrong side of the ruck and disadvantages the 9. (I'm thinking specifically when the 9 has to jump/reach over a player to get the ball). If there isn't a genuine attempt to get out the way it should still be a penalty.

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:50 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1180
If a player simply doesn't have time to get out of the way around the PTB then the referee could manage the situation by delaying the PTB.

This of course would slow down the game and would remove the attacking sides impetus, but it is one very clunky "solution".

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:04 pm
Trainman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 424
Bottom line is it's the defenders responsibility to get out of the way. We need to be careful otherwise defenders will deliberately stay in the room area knowing they won't be penalised.

I know it's subjective however imo the ref needs to make a call as to whether the defender is in a position where they are interfering (whether the ball is thrown deliberately at them or not), if they are then it is a penalty to the attacking side. If they are judged to be in a position where they are not interfering with play and the attacker has thrown the ball at them it's play on, if the bank has gone forward like the jones one then it's a forward pass.

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:36 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2191
William Eve wrote:
Just showing initiative? :wink:

Seriously though, when does the NRL start?

SL is unwatchable.


March 2nd.

Your absence from SL threads will be eagerly awaited.

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:36 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 292
Location: derbyshire
Trainman wrote:
Bottom line is it's the defenders responsibility to get out of the way. We need to be careful otherwise defenders will deliberately stay in the room area knowing they won't be penalised.

I know it's subjective however imo the ref needs to make a call as to whether the defender is in a position where they are interfering (whether the ball is thrown deliberately at them or not), if they are then it is a penalty to the attacking side. If they are judged to be in a position where they are not interfering with play and the attacker has thrown the ball at them it's play on, if the bank has gone forward like the jones one then it's a forward pass.


Brough wasn't even in the way. There was no legal pass that could have put him in the way. It was the most blatant case of cheating to get a penalty I've seen. He passed over a foot forward! To me, Jones should have been binned for 10. We need to get this out of our game and quick. Before anyone says 'Cas did it', I didn't agree with McShane doing it in our game last week as he could have passed around the player or in the other direction, even though the player on the ground was in the ruck area. We don't need this slowing the game down.

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:47 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2191
Exactly. Sometimes it may be a 'grey area', but in Jones's case it certainly wasn't. And he should certainly have been penalised.

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:08 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1849
Location: Wigan
Trainman wrote:
Bottom line is it's the defenders responsibility to get out of the way. We need to be careful otherwise defenders will deliberately stay in the room area knowing they won't be penalised.

I know it's subjective however imo the ref needs to make a call as to whether the defender is in a position where they are interfering (whether the ball is thrown deliberately at them or not), if they are then it is a penalty to the attacking side. If they are judged to be in a position where they are not interfering with play and the attacker has thrown the ball at them it's play on, if the bank has gone forward like the jones one then it's a forward pass.

If the defender is making an attempt to move from the ruck then it can be argued that he is discharging his responsibility. A penalty for something a player can't avoid is a pointless and unjust penalty. As is always the case a penalty is designed to discourage the infringement; if a player is rolling away and has the ball thrown (forward) at him what is it we are discouraging by penalising him?
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:01 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14472
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Way i see it is .....would the pass that has hit the 'defender' be a legal pass in normal play ?
ie would a player deliberately throw a pass to the ground or forward ? the answer to that is no so unless a defender is actually stood in the way, being above waist height of the ball, as that is usually more or less the height of where a ball is passed from DH, then it should be penalised and given to the defending team, how can the Referees ignore the usual rules of the game because someone has chosen to throw the ball forward and onto the ground as happened yesterday ?
If a player on the ground as Brough was wasn't there why would you purposely aim a pass to the floor ?

It's cheating and it needs to be stopped - that one last night was disgraceful and Jones should be made to apologise for it !!!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, caslad75, CM Punk, ComeOnYouUll, Foti with the goaty, glow, Grimmy, LOngbarn Wire, Marcus's Bicycle, NickyKiss, northmanchesterdevil, nottinghamtiger, NSW, roofaldo2, SteveH, stouffer, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, Wigg'n, Wildthing, wire-quin and 134 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,521,3131,59575,7654,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDS
TV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  