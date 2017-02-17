Trainman wrote: Bottom line is it's the defenders responsibility to get out of the way. We need to be careful otherwise defenders will deliberately stay in the room area knowing they won't be penalised.



I know it's subjective however imo the ref needs to make a call as to whether the defender is in a position where they are interfering (whether the ball is thrown deliberately at them or not), if they are then it is a penalty to the attacking side. If they are judged to be in a position where they are not interfering with play and the attacker has thrown the ball at them it's play on, if the bank has gone forward like the jones one then it's a forward pass.

Brough wasn't even in the way. There was no legal pass that could have put him in the way. It was the most blatant case of cheating to get a penalty I've seen. He passed over a foot forward! To me, Jones should have been binned for 10. We need to get this out of our game and quick. Before anyone says 'Cas did it', I didn't agree with McShane doing it in our game last week as he could have passed around the player or in the other direction, even though the player on the ground was in the ruck area. We don't need this slowing the game down.