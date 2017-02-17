|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
|
Trainman wrote:
The Josh Jones one was probably the most ridiculous I've seen, poor call from Child.
I still don't think there is anything wrong with the rule, if the defender is interfering with play then he should be penalised, if not as in the case above Jones should have been pulled for a forward pass.
I agree with you on this. As an example on last weeks game with Cas v Leigh , Yes i thought Liam hood did milk it,however Mc Shane was in the Leigh line, and made no attempt to get out of the way.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:24 pm
|
|
I think its a slightly grey area, as all the players who have rolled away have got up on their knees creating a blocking area. I honestly believe if they are caught in the ruck they shouldnt make themselves so big and an easy target for smart hookers to aim at. Ultimately they all know what they are doing then complain about being penalised
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:25 pm
|
|
I seem to remember it happen quite a lot in a couple of rounds of the nrl last year. Then the refs stopped giving the penalty and gave a knock on and it stopped almost instantly. Hopefully we can follow suite.
Having said that there are some where the tackler ends up at the wrong side of the ruck and disadvantages the 9. (I'm thinking specifically when the 9 has to jump/reach over a player to get the ball). If there isn't a genuine attempt to get out the way it should still be a penalty.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:50 pm
|
|
If a player simply doesn't have time to get out of the way around the PTB then the referee could manage the situation by delaying the PTB.
This of course would slow down the game and would remove the attacking sides impetus, but it is one very clunky "solution".
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:04 pm
|
|
Bottom line is it's the defenders responsibility to get out of the way. We need to be careful otherwise defenders will deliberately stay in the room area knowing they won't be penalised.
I know it's subjective however imo the ref needs to make a call as to whether the defender is in a position where they are interfering (whether the ball is thrown deliberately at them or not), if they are then it is a penalty to the attacking side. If they are judged to be in a position where they are not interfering with play and the attacker has thrown the ball at them it's play on, if the bank has gone forward like the jones one then it's a forward pass.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:36 pm
|
|
William Eve wrote:
Just showing initiative?
Seriously though, when does the NRL start?
SL is unwatchable.
March 2nd.
Your absence from SL threads will be eagerly awaited.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:36 pm
|
|
Trainman wrote:
Bottom line is it's the defenders responsibility to get out of the way. We need to be careful otherwise defenders will deliberately stay in the room area knowing they won't be penalised.
I know it's subjective however imo the ref needs to make a call as to whether the defender is in a position where they are interfering (whether the ball is thrown deliberately at them or not), if they are then it is a penalty to the attacking side. If they are judged to be in a position where they are not interfering with play and the attacker has thrown the ball at them it's play on, if the bank has gone forward like the jones one then it's a forward pass.
Brough wasn't even in the way. There was no legal pass that could have put him in the way. It was the most blatant case of cheating to get a penalty I've seen. He passed over a foot forward! To me, Jones should have been binned for 10. We need to get this out of our game and quick. Before anyone says 'Cas did it', I didn't agree with McShane doing it in our game last week as he could have passed around the player or in the other direction, even though the player on the ground was in the ruck area. We don't need this slowing the game down.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:47 pm
|
|
Exactly. Sometimes it may be a 'grey area', but in Jones's case it certainly wasn't. And he should certainly have been penalised.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:08 pm
|
|
Trainman wrote:
Bottom line is it's the defenders responsibility to get out of the way. We need to be careful otherwise defenders will deliberately stay in the room area knowing they won't be penalised.
I know it's subjective however imo the ref needs to make a call as to whether the defender is in a position where they are interfering (whether the ball is thrown deliberately at them or not), if they are then it is a penalty to the attacking side. If they are judged to be in a position where they are not interfering with play and the attacker has thrown the ball at them it's play on, if the bank has gone forward like the jones one then it's a forward pass.
If the defender is making an attempt to move from the ruck then it can be argued that he is discharging his responsibility. A penalty for something a player can't avoid is a pointless and unjust penalty. As is always the case a penalty is designed to discourage the infringement; if a player is rolling away and has the ball thrown (forward) at him what is it we are discouraging by penalising him?
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:01 pm
|
Way i see it is .....would the pass that has hit the 'defender' be a legal pass in normal play ?
ie would a player deliberately throw a pass to the ground or forward ? the answer to that is no so unless a defender is actually stood in the way, being above waist height of the ball, as that is usually more or less the height of where a ball is passed from DH, then it should be penalised and given to the defending team, how can the Referees ignore the usual rules of the game because someone has chosen to throw the ball forward and onto the ground as happened yesterday ?
If a player on the ground as Brough was wasn't there why would you purposely aim a pass to the floor ?
It's cheating and it needs to be stopped - that one last night was disgraceful and Jones should be made to apologise for it !!!
|
