BiltonRobin wrote: Cynical tactics have crept in to the game for years. Unfortunately with greater rewards comes greater desire to succeed.

Coaches look for anything that can give their team an edge. We need the RFL to be ready to amend rules sooner rather than once a year.

My personal hate is when a tackled player puts their ankles together and makes like a dolphin, faining been held down. Often winning a penalty because refs are unsighted or behind play.

The sooner we penalise "cheating" the better. I assume we will have to wait for the Aussies to take the lead.

It's not much of an issue in Aus, their rucks are far far cleaner and quicker. There's much less messing around from the tacklers and tacklees in the NRL. Less milking and much less Wendyball style moaning and claiming for penalties than our Wendyball wannabe players we have in Super League. That's why the likes of Josh Hodgson looks so good over there. I don't think he's a patch on Daryl Clark and Clark would be absolutely amazing over there with the cleaner rucks they have. But because he doesn't get as much chance to shine around our painfully slow messes that our rucks are he didn't get a look in for England in the Autumn and with our Super League refs and just one ref on the pitch we had in the Autumn Hodgson just looked distinctly average in those games.