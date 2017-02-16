WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty...

Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:07 pm
Gronk! wrote:
Once one of em gets binned, they'll all stop doing it.



Indeed, surely the R.F.L. or the ref's could send out a warning to clubs that this kind of unsportsmanlike behavior will be punished with a sin-binning.

I doesn't take an idiot to see when it's done deliberately, on saying that, by that analogy I'm inferring that Master James is an idiot.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:11 pm
William Eve wrote:
Seriously though, when does the NRL start?

SL is unwatchable.


Then I suggest you update your spreadsheets for the coming season & gives us a few home-truths.

Here's a sobering thought.

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/alarming ... story.html

I should've started a new thread but you know, it's all lies, everything's just peachy.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:17 pm
Wow players using the rules "bending" them even. That doesn't happen, it's all imagination, whatever the "problem" it's the match officials .
You can't help but smile at times.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:50 am
Still happening... its a blight on the game and gettinv more ridiculous as season goes on. Need directive issuing asap
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:17 am
cas all the way wrote:
That was a disgrace. Should of been a scrum Hudds. He clearly passed it forward to milk that one.

I couldn't believe what I was seeing :CRAZY:

Generally I tend to think the defender deserves to be penalised for being in the way, even if the attacker has cynically passed it at him, but I draw the line at forward passes! Add to that the fact Brough was making an attempt to clear the ruck and its one of the silliest decisions I've seen in a while.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:28 am
Cynical tactics have crept in to the game for years. Unfortunately with greater rewards comes greater desire to succeed.
Coaches look for anything that can give their team an edge. We need the RFL to be ready to amend rules sooner rather than once a year.
My personal hate is when a tackled player puts their ankles together and makes like a dolphin, faining been held down. Often winning a penalty because refs are unsighted or behind play.
The sooner we penalise "cheating" the better. I assume we will have to wait for the Aussies to take the lead.
