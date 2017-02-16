Cynical tactics have crept in to the game for years. Unfortunately with greater rewards comes greater desire to succeed.

Coaches look for anything that can give their team an edge. We need the RFL to be ready to amend rules sooner rather than once a year.

My personal hate is when a tackled player puts their ankles together and makes like a dolphin, faining been held down. Often winning a penalty because refs are unsighted or behind play.

The sooner we penalise "cheating" the better. I assume we will have to wait for the Aussies to take the lead.