Gronk! wrote: This!



Once one of em gets binned, they'll all stop doing it.

Indeed, surely the R.F.L. or the ref's could send out a warning to clubs that this kind of unsportsmanlike behavior will be punished with a sin-binning.I doesn't take an idiot to see when it's done deliberately, on saying that, by that analogy I'm inferring that Master James is an idiot.