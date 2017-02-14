WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty...

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:10 am
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 263
Location: Manchester
GUBRATS wrote:
Ok so while we're discussing cynical cheating , Cas seem to have discovered another , when the opposition full back is taking a high ball rather than run round the oppositions other defenders they push them into the full back , they did this several times on Friday and actually scored off one of these in the second half , should have been a penalty for Leigh

I actually dislike the blockers obstructing than the chasers pushing the blockers in the back.

I think a rule should come in that states these blockers are obstructing the chasers if they are just stood there with no intention of playing the ball.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:05 am
Wellsy13 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9664
Location: Hull
Kevs Head wrote:
If that's the case the ref should penalise him for offside. That rarely happens - for the simple reason that he's not interfering with play. He's only brought in to play by the ahb making no attempt to pass to his team mate. but throwing at the prone player. It's cynical and, yes, all teams can be coached to do it but it'll make the game worse.

I'm sorry, but having just watched the replay again, it was a penalty all day long. He was obstructing the mark, not just in the ruck. He made no effort to move. Houghton literally couldn't pass to the left without going around him (which he shouldn't have to) and couldn't scoot.

Had he laid down and rolled at, he wouldn't have obstructed. You can't just kneel upright on the mark and expect not to get penalised.
Image

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:51 am
Kevs Head Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 759
Wellsy - I was making a general point rather than specific to the Trinity game. For what it's worth I've watched the highlights since I posted and I too think that in both incidents the penalties were the right call.

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:30 pm
Mark_W Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 4:54 pm
Posts: 4121
Location: SouthStand
Wow! That one was taking the pi$$

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:39 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2383
Location: advertising my villa
That was a disgrace. Should of been a scrum Hudds. He clearly passed it forward to milk that one.

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:47 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2184
cas all the way wrote:
That was a disgrace. Should of been a scrum Hudds. He clearly passed it forward to milk that one.


Yes, surely.

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:52 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3078
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Proper grubby tactic, is there a rule to give a player ten minutes in the bin, for blatant cheating?

Though if there was, on this occasion the incompetent ref missed it.
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.

The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.

No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.
