GUBRATS wrote: Ok so while we're discussing cynical cheating , Cas seem to have discovered another , when the opposition full back is taking a high ball rather than run round the oppositions other defenders they push them into the full back , they did this several times on Friday and actually scored off one of these in the second half , should have been a penalty for Leigh

I actually dislike the blockers obstructing than the chasers pushing the blockers in the back.I think a rule should come in that states these blockers are obstructing the chasers if they are just stood there with no intention of playing the ball.