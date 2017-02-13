|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 889
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
When teams surround the FB with "blockers" it's difficult to know what you should do.
No it's not , you run round them , the rules are simple , as long as the ' blockers ' as you call them are not moving sideways to obstruct the advancing tacklers they are not doing anything wrong , if they do move sideways , the ref will give an obstruction
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:46 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2056
Location: LEYTH
|
Judder Man wrote:
We saw a couple of instances last year where the tackler is injured, they play the ball a metre forward but throw out the pass into the injured player.
What was the outcome Judds?
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:57 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2182
|
GUBRATS wrote:
No it's not , you run round them , the rules are simple , as long as the ' blockers ' as you call them are not moving sideways to obstruct the advancing tacklers they are not doing anything wrong , if they do move sideways , the ref will give an obstruction
Except that, refs, both here and in the NRL, hardly ever do. Considering how strict they are with so-called obstruction by dummy runners when a try is being scored, and yet defending side s seem to get way with murder.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:03 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 889
|
moto748 wrote:
Except that, refs, both here and in the NRL, hardly ever do. Considering how strict they are with so-called obstruction by dummy runners when a try is being scored, and yet defending side s seem to get way with murder.
So it is the refs issue , ive no problem with it , if the refs are going to allow tacklers to push ' blockers ' into the full back then fine we'll have to do it as well
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:06 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19659
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
mcillorum did it in the grand final 2015. I hate it. its blatant cheating
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:13 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1314
|
cas all the way wrote:
I fully understand if you are moving in a way of a pass and it hits you but to be stood still and get the ball thrown at you. Shouldnt be a penalty. Its just a way for teams to get out of trouble.
True.
Our hooker Liam Hood did it to you last Friday, while it benefitted us, I don't like it.
Refs need to make the call, intentional or not.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:18 pm
|
ryano
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 4:02 am
Posts: 2800
|
tad rhino wrote:
mcillorum did it in the grand final 2015. I hate it. its blatant cheating
Bit him on the ar5e though as they took the 2 points but that gave us a break and chance to have a breather. We looked dead on our feet in that set.
|
"Arguably the best Rugby League side certainly in the last 40 years!" Phil Clarke.
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:30 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5438
Location: Now in Enemy Country
|
Cokey wrote:
What was the outcome Judds?
Penalty every time, I think. Mcllorum did it quite a few times. One instant was a head knock with a blood wound ref should have stopped play but awarded penalty first for obstructing the PTB then stopped play for the injury.
|
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:38 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2056
Location: LEYTH
|
Judder Man wrote:
Penalty every time, I think. Mcllorum did it quite a few times. One instant was a head knock with a blood wound ref should have stopped play but awarded penalty first for obstructing the PTB then stopped play for the injury.
Well in that case, the ref got it wrong.
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:03 am
|
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 261
Location: Manchester
|
Detest it. The dummy half could easily turn around and pass/run the other way.
Goes against the spirit of the game and anyone doing should be told to "play on"!
Also players stopping and looking or shouting at the ref wanting a penalty or holding ten fingers up to say "send him to the bin ref", and diving/feigning injury, oh and arguing with/swearing at the officials.
Come on lads, you aren't Wendyballers but your pathetic gamesmanship is making you look like those pathetic excuse for sportsmen from that sport.
|
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---