WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty...

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty...

 
Post a reply

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:34 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 889
wrencat1873 wrote:
When teams surround the FB with "blockers" it's difficult to know what you should do.


No it's not , you run round them , the rules are simple , as long as the ' blockers ' as you call them are not moving sideways to obstruct the advancing tacklers they are not doing anything wrong , if they do move sideways , the ref will give an obstruction
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:46 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2055
Location: LEYTH
Judder Man wrote:
We saw a couple of instances last year where the tackler is injured, they play the ball a metre forward but throw out the pass into the injured player.



What was the outcome Judds?
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:57 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2182
GUBRATS wrote:
No it's not , you run round them , the rules are simple , as long as the ' blockers ' as you call them are not moving sideways to obstruct the advancing tacklers they are not doing anything wrong , if they do move sideways , the ref will give an obstruction



Except that, refs, both here and in the NRL, hardly ever do. Considering how strict they are with so-called obstruction by dummy runners when a try is being scored, and yet defending side s seem to get way with murder.

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:03 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 889
moto748 wrote:
Except that, refs, both here and in the NRL, hardly ever do. Considering how strict they are with so-called obstruction by dummy runners when a try is being scored, and yet defending side s seem to get way with murder.


So it is the refs issue , ive no problem with it , if the refs are going to allow tacklers to push ' blockers ' into the full back then fine we'll have to do it as well
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:06 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19659
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
mcillorum did it in the grand final 2015. I hate it. its blatant cheating

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:13 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1312
cas all the way wrote:
I fully understand if you are moving in a way of a pass and it hits you but to be stood still and get the ball thrown at you. Shouldnt be a penalty. Its just a way for teams to get out of trouble.

True.

Our hooker Liam Hood did it to you last Friday, while it benefitted us, I don't like it.
Refs need to make the call, intentional or not.

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:18 pm
ryano User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 4:02 am
Posts: 2800
tad rhino wrote:
mcillorum did it in the grand final 2015. I hate it. its blatant cheating


Bit him on the ar5e though as they took the 2 points but that gave us a break and chance to have a breather. We looked dead on our feet in that set. :lol:
"Arguably the best Rugby League side certainly in the last 40 years!" Phil Clarke.

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:30 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5438
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Cokey wrote:
What was the outcome Judds?


Penalty every time, I think. Mcllorum did it quite a few times. One instant was a head knock with a blood wound ref should have stopped play but awarded penalty first for obstructing the PTB then stopped play for the injury.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:38 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2055
Location: LEYTH
Judder Man wrote:
Penalty every time, I think. Mcllorum did it quite a few times. One instant was a head knock with a blood wound ref should have stopped play but awarded penalty first for obstructing the PTB then stopped play for the injury.



Well in that case, the ref got it wrong.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, HuddsRL5, Irish Tyke, SmokeyTA, The Devil's Advocate, wakeytrin, wiganermike and 187 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,519,1101,71175,7544,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  