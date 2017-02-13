|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 889
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
When teams surround the FB with "blockers" it's difficult to know what you should do.
No it's not , you run round them , the rules are simple , as long as the ' blockers ' as you call them are not moving sideways to obstruct the advancing tacklers they are not doing anything wrong , if they do move sideways , the ref will give an obstruction
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:46 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2055
Location: LEYTH
|
Judder Man wrote:
We saw a couple of instances last year where the tackler is injured, they play the ball a metre forward but throw out the pass into the injured player.
What was the outcome Judds?
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:57 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2182
|
GUBRATS wrote:
No it's not , you run round them , the rules are simple , as long as the ' blockers ' as you call them are not moving sideways to obstruct the advancing tacklers they are not doing anything wrong , if they do move sideways , the ref will give an obstruction
Except that, refs, both here and in the NRL, hardly ever do. Considering how strict they are with so-called obstruction by dummy runners when a try is being scored, and yet defending side s seem to get way with murder.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:03 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 889
|
moto748 wrote:
Except that, refs, both here and in the NRL, hardly ever do. Considering how strict they are with so-called obstruction by dummy runners when a try is being scored, and yet defending side s seem to get way with murder.
So it is the refs issue , ive no problem with it , if the refs are going to allow tacklers to push ' blockers ' into the full back then fine we'll have to do it as well
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:06 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19659
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
mcillorum did it in the grand final 2015. I hate it. its blatant cheating
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:13 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1312
|
cas all the way wrote:
I fully understand if you are moving in a way of a pass and it hits you but to be stood still and get the ball thrown at you. Shouldnt be a penalty. Its just a way for teams to get out of trouble.
True.
Our hooker Liam Hood did it to you last Friday, while it benefitted us, I don't like it.
Refs need to make the call, intentional or not.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:18 pm
|
ryano
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 4:02 am
Posts: 2800
|
tad rhino wrote:
mcillorum did it in the grand final 2015. I hate it. its blatant cheating
Bit him on the ar5e though as they took the 2 points but that gave us a break and chance to have a breather. We looked dead on our feet in that set.
|
"Arguably the best Rugby League side certainly in the last 40 years!" Phil Clarke.
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:30 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5438
Location: Now in Enemy Country
|
Cokey wrote:
What was the outcome Judds?
Penalty every time, I think. Mcllorum did it quite a few times. One instant was a head knock with a blood wound ref should have stopped play but awarded penalty first for obstructing the PTB then stopped play for the injury.
|
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:38 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2055
Location: LEYTH
|
Judder Man wrote:
Penalty every time, I think. Mcllorum did it quite a few times. One instant was a head knock with a blood wound ref should have stopped play but awarded penalty first for obstructing the PTB then stopped play for the injury.
Well in that case, the ref got it wrong.
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)