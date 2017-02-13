|
wrencat1873 wrote:
When teams surround the FB with "blockers" it's difficult to know what you should do.
No it's not , you run round them , the rules are simple , as long as the ' blockers ' as you call them are not moving sideways to obstruct the advancing tacklers they are not doing anything wrong , if they do move sideways , the ref will give an obstruction
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:46 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Judder Man wrote:
We saw a couple of instances last year where the tackler is injured, they play the ball a metre forward but throw out the pass into the injured player.
What was the outcome Judds?
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:57 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
No it's not , you run round them , the rules are simple , as long as the ' blockers ' as you call them are not moving sideways to obstruct the advancing tacklers they are not doing anything wrong , if they do move sideways , the ref will give an obstruction
Except that, refs, both here and in the NRL, hardly ever do. Considering how strict they are with so-called obstruction by dummy runners when a try is being scored, and yet defending side s seem to get way with murder.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:03 pm
moto748 wrote:
Except that, refs, both here and in the NRL, hardly ever do. Considering how strict they are with so-called obstruction by dummy runners when a try is being scored, and yet defending side s seem to get way with murder.
So it is the refs issue , ive no problem with it , if the refs are going to allow tacklers to push ' blockers ' into the full back then fine we'll have to do it as well
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:06 pm
mcillorum did it in the grand final 2015. I hate it. its blatant cheating
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:13 pm
cas all the way wrote:
I fully understand if you are moving in a way of a pass and it hits you but to be stood still and get the ball thrown at you. Shouldnt be a penalty. Its just a way for teams to get out of trouble.
True.
Our hooker Liam Hood did it to you last Friday, while it benefitted us, I don't like it.
Refs need to make the call, intentional or not.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:18 pm
ryano
tad rhino wrote:
mcillorum did it in the grand final 2015. I hate it. its blatant cheating
Bit him on the ar5e though as they took the 2 points but that gave us a break and chance to have a breather. We looked dead on our feet in that set.
