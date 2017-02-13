|
Joined:
Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pmPosts:
9659Location:
Hull
|
TrinityIHC wrote:
I agree if a player is interfering, but there was one today when Huby had landed on his back near the ball having effected a tackle, Houghton just comes in, picks the ball up and throws it in his face - penalty.
Like I say, technically correct but as a fan I want to see Houghton pick the ball up and try and play. If Huby being there had made him knock on or blocked a pass then fair enough.
How could Houghton have thrown it at him if he wasn't in the way? He's clearly not cleared the ruck quick enough (can't exactly throw it forward at him). Need to move quicker.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:14 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 757
|
Wellsy13 wrote:
How could Houghton have thrown it at him if he wasn't in the way? He's clearly not cleared the ruck quick enough (can't exactly throw it forward at him). Need to move quicker.
If that's the case the ref should penalise him for offside. That rarely happens - for the simple reason that he's not interfering with play. He's only brought in to play by the ahb making no attempt to pass to his team mate. but throwing at the prone player. It's cynical and, yes, all teams can be coached to do it but it'll make the game worse.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:40 am
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2049
Location: LEYTH
|
So, we have a new rule were if you are slightly not standing square at the ptb,you must get back to the 10m line to be played back onside. That should apply to anyone in that area,not just the marker.He his still in the way of play and obstructing any play from the ptb. BTW - I still can't quite understand how the referee interprets how long before he decides it's a penalty for holding down too long,it just seems to differ all the time. One minute he's blowing his whistle after about 3 seconds,and the next he's shouting hold hold hold hold which seems to go on for a lot longer.
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:54 am
|
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4414
Location: Outside your remit
|
Wellsy13 wrote:
How could Houghton have thrown it at him if he wasn't in the way? He's clearly not cleared the ruck quick enough (can't exactly throw it forward at him). Need to move quicker.
Watch the highlights, he throws it down at Huby - no attempt to pass to another team mate, literally just lasers it straight at him. If Huby isn't there, the ball hits the floor instead.
|
There's Only One F in Wakefield
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:02 am
|
Him
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13770
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
|
If the defender isn't taking part in play it should be play on just like when running at an offside but retreating defender.
If the defender is obviously interfering with play then it should be a penalty whether the ball is passed at him or not.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:33 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2049
Location: LEYTH
|
Him wrote:
If the defender isn't taking part in play it should be play on just like when running at an offside but retreating defender.
If the defender is obviously interfering with play then it should be a penalty whether the ball is passed at him or not.
No,At the ptb, that defender knows whether the ball could be played on that line. He has enough time to try and get out of the way or don't get in that position in the first place.
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:27 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12672
Location: Ossett
|
Cokey wrote:
No,At the ptb, that defender knows whether the ball could be played on that line. He has enough time to try and get out of the way or don't get in that position in the first place.
I think Him is quoting a rule - whereas you're expressing an opinion.
The ref does have discretion - as Him has suggested - to allow play on if the defender is not interfering in play.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BRIXTON, Carisma HFC, cas all the way, ChampagneSuperRovers, coco the fullback, Dave K., Dogs on Tour, easyWire, Foti with the goaty, glow, Grimmy, Hessle rover, Jimmythecuckoo, Lebron James, Leyther Always, Mild mannered Janitor, Oxford Exile, shinymcshine, tenerifeRhino, Trainman, TrinityIHC, Wellsy13 and 179 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|