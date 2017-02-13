WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty...

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 4:13 am
Wellsy13 User avatar
TrinityIHC wrote:
I agree if a player is interfering, but there was one today when Huby had landed on his back near the ball having effected a tackle, Houghton just comes in, picks the ball up and throws it in his face - penalty.

Like I say, technically correct but as a fan I want to see Houghton pick the ball up and try and play. If Huby being there had made him knock on or blocked a pass then fair enough.

How could Houghton have thrown it at him if he wasn't in the way? He's clearly not cleared the ruck quick enough (can't exactly throw it forward at him). Need to move quicker.
Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:14 am
Wellsy13 wrote:
How could Houghton have thrown it at him if he wasn't in the way? He's clearly not cleared the ruck quick enough (can't exactly throw it forward at him). Need to move quicker.

If that's the case the ref should penalise him for offside. That rarely happens - for the simple reason that he's not interfering with play. He's only brought in to play by the ahb making no attempt to pass to his team mate. but throwing at the prone player. It's cynical and, yes, all teams can be coached to do it but it'll make the game worse.

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:40 am
So, we have a new rule were if you are slightly not standing square at the ptb,you must get back to the 10m line to be played back onside. That should apply to anyone in that area,not just the marker.He his still in the way of play and obstructing any play from the ptb. BTW - I still can't quite understand how the referee interprets how long before he decides it's a penalty for holding down too long,it just seems to differ all the time. One minute he's blowing his whistle after about 3 seconds,and the next he's shouting hold hold hold hold which seems to go on for a lot longer.
Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:54 am
Wellsy13 wrote:
How could Houghton have thrown it at him if he wasn't in the way? He's clearly not cleared the ruck quick enough (can't exactly throw it forward at him). Need to move quicker.


Watch the highlights, he throws it down at Huby - no attempt to pass to another team mate, literally just lasers it straight at him. If Huby isn't there, the ball hits the floor instead.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:02 am
If the defender isn't taking part in play it should be play on just like when running at an offside but retreating defender.

If the defender is obviously interfering with play then it should be a penalty whether the ball is passed at him or not.

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:33 pm
Him wrote:
If the defender isn't taking part in play it should be play on just like when running at an offside but retreating defender.

If the defender is obviously interfering with play then it should be a penalty whether the ball is passed at him or not.


No,At the ptb, that defender knows whether the ball could be played on that line. He has enough time to try and get out of the way or don't get in that position in the first place.
