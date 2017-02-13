TrinityIHC wrote: I agree if a player is interfering, but there was one today when Huby had landed on his back near the ball having effected a tackle, Houghton just comes in, picks the ball up and throws it in his face - penalty.



Like I say, technically correct but as a fan I want to see Houghton pick the ball up and try and play. If Huby being there had made him knock on or blocked a pass then fair enough.

How could Houghton have thrown it at him if he wasn't in the way? He's clearly not cleared the ruck quick enough (can't exactly throw it forward at him). Need to move quicker.