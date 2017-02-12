WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty...

Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty...

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:53 pm
TrinityIHC






Seen this happen in every game I've watched so far this season. I get that it's in the rules and technically correct but both Hull and Wakey were at it today and it's not for me. Totally goes against the spirit of the game and needs stamping out.

Do we really want to see players having to try and roll 10 metres back to their own line to avoid it?

Personally I'd issue a directive saying that unless the player is deliberately interfering with play then it's play on.
Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:07 pm
Code13





Yeah I hate it

I get its technically a penalty but if the defender has cleared the ruck and isn't taking part in play he shouldn't be penalised

It's like dummying the play the ball, the perpetrator should be penalised for being a douche and trying to milk a penalty

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:09 pm
Trainman




I don't like it however, in the Cas v Leigh game which is the only one I got to see the defender was asking for it and had no right to stand where he was.

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:14 pm
Clearwing





They may be milked but at least the laws are clear. There are plenty of instances of milking that are just plain cheating.
Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:39 pm
TrinityIHC






Clearwing wrote:
They may be milked but at least the laws are clear. There are plenty of instances of milking that are just plain cheating.


Yeah agreed like grabbing onto the tacklers arm or falling over to make it look like he's messing around at PTB, but this one is just blatant and annoying.
Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:54 pm
knockersbumpMKII





Make no intention to move out the way thus deliberately slowing down the dummy half/stop him from even scooting and it's a penalty all day long, stop fooking whining, if you don't like obstruction rules then go complain to the law makers!

Re: Intentional Passing into prone players to milk a penalty

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:56 pm
GUBRATS





Much more pressing matters than this
