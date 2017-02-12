Seen this happen in every game I've watched so far this season. I get that it's in the rules and technically correct but both Hull and Wakey were at it today and it's not for me. Totally goes against the spirit of the game and needs stamping out.



Do we really want to see players having to try and roll 10 metres back to their own line to avoid it?



Personally I'd issue a directive saying that unless the player is deliberately interfering with play then it's play on.