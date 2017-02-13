stevie wrote: no need for insults Mr C. I did watch the game and I know the conditions were bad but good teams adapt to suit conditions. We have gone through the same pattern of play for years and do not seem to sign a player who can split a defence. Five charges forward and a hopeful kick seem to be the norm. We have had a couple of games where we have ripped through sides but apart from Wigan last season we do not seem to get on top of the majority. The defence yesterday was 100% better. By the way the pitch is in a right state this morning.

What did you think of Hull ?Challenge Cup and top of the table before the Super 8's.Apart form the 40/20 they played a "safer" game than we did.I think that you are being grossly unfair on Chester and the team, who bust a gut yesterday and were very unlucky not to get something from the game.You may be proved right in your theory but, I dont think so.We have some exciting young backs who will score tries for fun on harder faster tracks but, yesterday was about as far away as you can get to that scenario.