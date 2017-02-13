WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mediocre

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:39 am
Miro User avatar
PHe wrote:
Can't have been that gloomy, you could see that there were 30 bulbs missing :)

Quite dazzling actually :idea: :idea: :idea: :idea: :idea:

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:40 pm
There seems to be quite a few threads' on this board just having a moan, personally I blame Scott Grix, had he had the crap game a lot on here were expecting they would have centred their frustration on him and and left the other more important grumbles for a later date :lol:

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:45 pm
chissitt wrote:
There seems to be quite a few threads' on this board just having a moan, personally I blame Scott Grix, had he had the crap game a lot on here were expecting they would have centred their frustration on him and and left the other more important grumbles for a later date :lol:

I know, how dare he catch all those high bombs and look a threat with ball in hand as well as excellently organizing the defensive line.....

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:05 pm
no need for insults Mr C. I did watch the game and I know the conditions were bad but good teams adapt to suit conditions. We have gone through the same pattern of play for years and do not seem to sign a player who can split a defence. Five charges forward and a hopeful kick seem to be the norm. We have had a couple of games where we have ripped through sides but apart from Wigan last season we do not seem to get on top of the majority. The defence yesterday was 100% better. By the way the pitch is in a right state this morning.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:32 pm
stevie wrote:
no need for insults Mr C. I did watch the game and I know the conditions were bad but good teams adapt to suit conditions. We have gone through the same pattern of play for years and do not seem to sign a player who can split a defence. Five charges forward and a hopeful kick seem to be the norm. We have had a couple of games where we have ripped through sides but apart from Wigan last season we do not seem to get on top of the majority. The defence yesterday was 100% better. By the way the pitch is in a right state this morning.

TBF, you couldn't honestly expect players "splitting defences" on that playing surface and with the weather as it was.
Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:43 pm
stevie wrote:
no need for insults Mr C. I did watch the game and I know the conditions were bad but good teams adapt to suit conditions. We have gone through the same pattern of play for years and do not seem to sign a player who can split a defence. Five charges forward and a hopeful kick seem to be the norm. We have had a couple of games where we have ripped through sides but apart from Wigan last season we do not seem to get on top of the majority. The defence yesterday was 100% better. By the way the pitch is in a right state this morning.


If you expected to see that in the conditions of yesterday's game, you were always going to be disappointed; it was a day for Kear rugby - five drives and a kick for territory, then pressure the opposition to make a handling error in their own half.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:06 pm
stevie wrote:
no need for insults Mr C. I did watch the game and I know the conditions were bad but good teams adapt to suit conditions. We have gone through the same pattern of play for years and do not seem to sign a player who can split a defence. Five charges forward and a hopeful kick seem to be the norm. We have had a couple of games where we have ripped through sides but apart from Wigan last season we do not seem to get on top of the majority. The defence yesterday was 100% better. By the way the pitch is in a right state this morning.


What did you think of Hull ?
Challenge Cup and top of the table before the Super 8's.
Apart form the 40/20 they played a "safer" game than we did.

I think that you are being grossly unfair on Chester and the team, who bust a gut yesterday and were very unlucky not to get something from the game.

You may be proved right in your theory but, I dont think so.

We have some exciting young backs who will score tries for fun on harder faster tracks but, yesterday was about as far away as you can get to that scenario.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 4:22 pm
I'd say we DID play the conditions.

I thought the kicking was good on the whole. I can't think any kick was caught on the full with a good chase every time.
Grix was mom for me. He made a few key tackles himself but the team were far more organised with him at the back.

The key part of the game was Ashurst injury for me. We were handling the lack of England and we handled two lots of 3 sets on our line with great defence but losing him was a bridge too far and they broke through.

We could still have won.

Haven't heard anyone talk about Tupou pass to Johnstone buy it deserved to be a game winner.

Walker proved he earned his place and Fifita really caused them problems.
Arona was on at prop for a long time.

The extra week for recovery will help a lot.
Lots of positive with the score the only real negative.....as long as the injuries are only temporary.
