no need for insults Mr C. I did watch the game and I know the conditions were bad but good teams adapt to suit conditions. We have gone through the same pattern of play for years and do not seem to sign a player who can split a defence. Five charges forward and a hopeful kick seem to be the norm. We have had a couple of games where we have ripped through sides but apart from Wigan last season we do not seem to get on top of the majority. The defence yesterday was 100% better. By the way the pitch is in a right state this morning.