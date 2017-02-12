The Avenger wrote: Well given that we lost our best front rower after 4 minutes leaving us an interchange down during a very forward oriented match played in conditions that were far better suited to Hull FCs team and that you milked 6 points from unsporting conduct then I don't rate Hulls chances of making the 8 either.



All the best for the coming year.

I thought todays win was a great 2 points clubs like Waky usually start really well they like to get points on the board early Wigan's and leeds like to grow into the season and peak at the end it was a potential banana skin for us and we over came that by sheer determination and will to win there was not a lot between us but I thought territorially we won the first half and was more dominant that's why when given our penalty's from the ref we where able to convert to two points and you weren't both try's came from speculative kicks and where a little lucky our forwards dominated ours that's why we won good solid away win at a difficult place and team to go in round onebest of luck this year no ones going down its going to franchising next year and 14 teams