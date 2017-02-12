WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mediocre

Re: Mediocre

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:53 pm
fc-eaststander
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 1999
Location: West Hull
The Avenger wrote:
Well given that we lost our best front rower after 4 minutes leaving us an interchange down during a very forward oriented match played in conditions that were far better suited to Hull FCs team and that you milked 6 points from unsporting conduct then I don't rate Hulls chances of making the 8 either.

All the best for the coming year.


I thought todays win was a great 2 points clubs like Waky usually start really well they like to get points on the board early Wigan's and leeds like to grow into the season and peak at the end it was a potential banana skin for us and we over came that by sheer determination and will to win there was not a lot between us but I thought territorially we won the first half and was more dominant that's why when given our penalty's from the ref we where able to convert to two points and you weren't both try's came from speculative kicks and where a little lucky our forwards dominated ours that's why we won good solid away win at a difficult place and team to go in round one
best of luck this year no ones going down its going to franchising next year and 14 teams
FC TILL I DIE

COME ON U HULL

Re: Mediocre

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:58 pm
The Avenger
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3447
Dave K. wrote:
Watch the highlights, you could argue that one could have been milked but the other two were fine, also are you saying that your side didn't try and milk one penalty during the game? Conditions didn't suit us at all, talk about a one sided view.


3 early penalties One for a questionable high shot but no problem with that and two more after Houghton cynically chose to throw the ball into a Wakefield player. Nothing against the rules but not the sort of play I like seeing in Rugby League.

I say the conditions suited Hull more than Wakefield because Hull have a back line built for power rather than athleticism.

Not one sided just saying it as it was.
Other than the cynical stuff I've no problem with Hull FC and before you think I'm just being a sore loser you should read my posts about the same cynical behaviour of Leigh's players which were written before today's game.

Good old fashioned match full of physicality though

Good luck for the season

Re: Mediocre

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:06 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17047
Location: Back in Hull.
The Avenger wrote:
3early penaltiesOne for a questionable high shot, two after Houghton cynically chose to throw the ball into a Wakefield player.

The conditions suited Hull more than Wakefield because Hull have a back line built for power rather than athleticism.

Not one sided just saying it as it was.
Other than the cynical stuff I've no problem with Hull FC and before you think I'm just being a sore loser you should read my posts about the same cynical behaviour of Leigh's players which were written before today's game.


You obviously haven't seen the highlights.

1st pen, player gets in the way, not allowing Houghton to even pick up the ball, Houghton doesn't throw the ball at the player.

2nd pen, clear head high tackle on Watts, 100% pen.

3rd pen, bit sneaky of Houghton, but pen should have been given before that as player was in the way, making it hard to pick up the ball.

Don't agree about hulls style, last year yes, but this year we have signed 3 very attacking backs and Radford wants to play rugby.

Re: Mediocre

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:22 pm
bentleberry
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 399
Dave K. wrote:
You obviously haven't seen the highlights.

1st pen, player gets in the way, not allowing Houghton to even pick up the ball, Houghton doesn't throw the ball at the player.

2nd pen, clear head high tackle on Watts, 100% pen.

3rd pen, bit sneaky of Houghton, but pen should have been given before that as player was in the way, making it hard to pick up the ball.

Don't agree about hulls style, last year yes, but this year we have signed 3 very attacking backs and Radford wants to play rugby.


But today wasn't a day for attacking out-wide rugby, Radford knows it and Ellis said it, it was a day for the forwards. And as you say, that's what Hull knew how to do last year and nothing has changed. Today was the day for Hull's style, it suits what they know how to do
