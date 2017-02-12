WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mediocre

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:44 pm
stevie




The Wakefield v Hull game today was like the curate's egg. Good in parts but at times Wakefield looked devoid of ideas. Stupid passes flung out, too many knock ons and a little bit rudderless. The defence I thought was a lot better and if Mr. Campbell or the linesman had done something about the two head high tackles towards the end the score may have been different. It is beyond me how they missed them. Hull were not 4 points better than us. A draw would have been fair. I know this was only the first real match but we have to improve on that to climb up the league or the pundits may be right as they have put us Salford, Widnes and Leigh in the bottom four.

Re: Mediocre

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:48 pm
TrinityIHC






stevie wrote:
The Wakefield v Hull game today was like the curate's egg. Good in parts but at times Wakefield looked devoid of ideas. Stupid passes flung out, too many knock ons and a little bit rudderless. The defence I thought was a lot better and if Mr. Campbell or the linesman had done something about the two head high tackles towards the end the score may have been different. It is beyond me how they missed them. Hull were not 4 points better than us. A draw would have been fair. I know this was only the first real match but we have to improve on that to climb up the league or the pundits may be right as they have put us Salford, Widnes and Leigh in the bottom four.


I think thats a bit harsh considering the conditions, I thought we were excellent to go toe to toe with that Hull pack in trench warfare.

Don't think we can read too much into that other than defense was pretty good and we came within a cock hair of winning it at the end. Draw would have been a fair result as you say, think we'll know a lot more after the Hudds game.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Mediocre

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:53 pm
bentleberry




It was a game for the forwards, and they played their part very well. Considering we were the worst defensive team for the past 2 years, we held the current challenge cup holders to a single try. It's hard to come up with off the cuff attacking play when your boots are squeltching through a couple of inch of mud.

