The Wakefield v Hull game today was like the curate's egg. Good in parts but at times Wakefield looked devoid of ideas. Stupid passes flung out, too many knock ons and a little bit rudderless. The defence I thought was a lot better and if Mr. Campbell or the linesman had done something about the two head high tackles towards the end the score may have been different. It is beyond me how they missed them. Hull were not 4 points better than us. A draw would have been fair. I know this was only the first real match but we have to improve on that to climb up the league or the pundits may be right as they have put us Salford, Widnes and Leigh in the bottom four.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:48 pm
stevie wrote:
The Wakefield v Hull game today was like the curate's egg. Good in parts but at times Wakefield looked devoid of ideas. Stupid passes flung out, too many knock ons and a little bit rudderless. The defence I thought was a lot better and if Mr. Campbell or the linesman had done something about the two head high tackles towards the end the score may have been different. It is beyond me how they missed them. Hull were not 4 points better than us. A draw would have been fair. I know this was only the first real match but we have to improve on that to climb up the league or the pundits may be right as they have put us Salford, Widnes and Leigh in the bottom four.
I think thats a bit harsh considering the conditions, I thought we were excellent to go toe to toe with that Hull pack in trench warfare.
Don't think we can read too much into that other than defense was pretty good and we came within a cock hair of winning it at the end. Draw would have been a fair result as you say, think we'll know a lot more after the Hudds game.
There's Only One F in Wakefield
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:53 pm
It was a game for the forwards, and they played their part very well. Considering we were the worst defensive team for the past 2 years, we held the current challenge cup holders to a single try. It's hard to come up with off the cuff attacking play when your boots are squeltching through a couple of inch of mud.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:00 pm
I'm not part of the rose tinted brigade but I thought they had a really good dig today & not forgetting that we lost a key forward very early on, I thought it was commendable today! Not ideal conditions, I thought we moved the ball about better than the supposed mighty Hull?
Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:01 pm
Bit harsh on your boys there. Personally I don't think you will make the 8, but today tells us nothing about how either side will fare. Total lottery in those conditions, Hull just have a knack of finding ways to win in recent times. Also losing a forward so early is about the worst thing that can happen on a day like that. You always want the points, but your season won't be defined by days like this.
Good luck for the season to come.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:13 pm
What did the OP expect in those conditions? Free flowing RL?
TRINITY Wildcats.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:20 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Bit harsh on your boys there. Personally I don't think you will make the 8, but today tells us nothing about how either side will fare. Total lottery in those conditions, Hull just have a knack of finding ways to win in recent times. Also losing a forward so early is about the worst thing that can happen on a day like that. You always want the points, but your season won't be defined by days like this.
Good luck for the season to come.
Well given that we lost our best front rower after 4 minutes leaving us an interchange down during a very forward oriented match played in conditions that were far better suited to Hull FCs team and that you milked 6 points from unsporting conduct then I don't rate Hulls chances of making the 8 either.
All the best for the coming year.
