It looks like London could be the second ranked Championship team again in 2017, given their narrow loss to Championship favourites Hull KR. But as the season goes on London will face a strong challenge from Toulouse.



The competition is looking very interesting already, as we wait to see how it pans out among the Championship teams to challenge Leigh, Widnes and Salford for at least two Super League spots up for grabs. I am predicting Hull KR, Toulouse, London and Sheffield as the top four.