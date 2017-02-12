WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kingstone Press Championship Round Two, Round Up

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:40 pm

Kingstone Press Championship Round Two, Round Up
It was a full set of Sunday afternoon kick-offs in the Kingstone Press Championship. Rochdale took their clean sheet against Dewsbury Rams in round one to Bradford, Toulouse made the long trip to Sheffield to take on the Eagles in the days late kick-off, and Hull KR were on the road in London.



Featherstone looked to back up their win last week with a home game against Oldham, Halifax were away at Batley Bulldogs in the days only Yorkshire derby and Dewsbury Rams entertained the Swinton Lions.

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:51 pm
It looks like London could be the second ranked Championship team again in 2017, given their narrow loss to Championship favourites Hull KR. But as the season goes on London will face a strong challenge from Toulouse.

The competition is looking very interesting already, as we wait to see how it pans out among the Championship teams to challenge Leigh, Widnes and Salford for at least two Super League spots up for grabs. I am predicting Hull KR, Toulouse, London and Sheffield as the top four.
Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:07 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
It looks like London could be the second ranked Championship team again in 2017, given their narrow loss to Championship favourites Hull KR. But as the season goes on London will face a strong challenge from Toulouse.

The competition is looking very interesting already, as we wait to see how it pans out among the Championship teams to challenge Leigh, Widnes and Salford for at least two Super League spots up for grabs. I am predicting Hull KR, Toulouse, London and Sheffield as the top four.


You also predicted Hull Kr would win Superleaugue 2 years ago. You know nothing about rugby league

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:28 pm
Lebron James wrote:
You also predicted Hull Kr would win Superleaugue 2 years ago. You know nothing about rugby league

I never made such a prediction.

Please show us where I said such a thing.

You are confusing that fantasy with my statement that Hull KR could become part of the top group of SL teams --- assuming stars Albert Kelly, Kenneth Sio, Joshua Mantellato and other new signings remained uninjured. (Kelly for one did not remain uninjured). Please refresh your memory and ours with exact citations.
