Kingstone Press Championship Round Two, Round Up
It was a full set of Sunday afternoon kick-offs in the Kingstone Press Championship. Rochdale took their clean sheet against Dewsbury Rams in round one to Bradford, Toulouse made the long trip to Sheffield to take on the Eagles in the days late kick-off, and Hull KR were on the road in London.
Featherstone looked to back up their win last week with a home game against Oldham, Halifax were away at Batley Bulldogs in the days only Yorkshire derby and Dewsbury Rams entertained the Swinton Lions.
