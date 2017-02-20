Another Penalty wrote:
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/article/51915/thronton-disappointed-at-defeat
Guess what, this cliché just keeps on running ....
“Hopefully this is a wake-up call.''
That's post Hull and post Keighley ....
It is almost like the coach is waiting for some random reminder from above.
Will a light come on?
Will the phone ring?
Will an alarm go off?
Will the players just suddenly get it?
Will it sink in by osmosis?
Or will Mr T just go and tell them what to do and what to cut out while he's waiting?
Cos I am thinking 'what does he think is job is?'
Dressing up in track suits?