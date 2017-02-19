WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - League Cup 1st round Keighley v Doncaster 19/2/17 3pm

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC League Cup 1st round Keighley v Doncaster 19/2/17 3pm

 
Post a reply

Re: League Cup 1st round Keighley v Doncaster 19/2/17 3pm

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:41 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16458
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Moonlight wrote:
Obviously not good enough for this League, get rid of Club Doncaster, get rid of the Coach, doomed I tell you, doomed.

Always look on the black side of life :WHISTLE: :WHISTLE: The Life of Brian.

24_22
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: League Cup 1st round Keighley v Doncaster 19/2/17 3pm

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:44 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 47881
Location: Doncaster
FT Keighley 30 Dons 22

Sin-bins for Martin and Hedges proving costly.

Re: League Cup 1st round Keighley v Doncaster 19/2/17 3pm

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:48 pm
Moonlight User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2558
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
Stand-Offish wrote:
24_22


If that's the final score

I'll take that for the first proper run out, up against a team who feature at shorter odds than us (for promotion) on their own patch. Gives the Coach an idea as to what worked and what didn't.

Disappointing to lose but that's sport. I await the match report and reaction.

Re: League Cup 1st round Keighley v Doncaster 19/2/17 3pm

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:05 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16458
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Moonlight wrote:
If that's the final score

I'll take that for the first proper run out, up against a team who feature at shorter odds than us (for promotion) on their own patch. Gives the Coach an idea as to what worked and what didn't.

Disappointing to lose but that's sport. I await the match report and reaction.

I really don't do ifs and buts. Yes we lost narrowly and we can put forward reasons why we might have won ... sin-binnings for instance.
But we lost ... we are out of this cup at the first attempt two years on the trot.
Fact!
We get not a further red cent!

Thornton can dig all his cliches out of his cliche box.
But he and his side lost.

I could have written him the script ... I did ...
'Clunky attack, dodgy defence'

Fell at the first .....
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AdamH, Double Movement, huby, Moonlight, onedon, wahs, Wanderer and 106 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,522,6111,74075,7734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
42-16
SHEFFIELD  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
28-35
BRADFORD  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
22-6
CRONULLATV  
...full time - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
18-28
HULL KR  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
6-32
FEATHERSTONE  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
18-20
LONDON  
...Full time
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  