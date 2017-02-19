Moonlight wrote: If that's the final score



I'll take that for the first proper run out, up against a team who feature at shorter odds than us (for promotion) on their own patch. Gives the Coach an idea as to what worked and what didn't.



Disappointing to lose but that's sport. I await the match report and reaction.

I really don't do ifs and buts. Yes we lost narrowly and we can put forward reasons why we might have won ... sin-binnings for instance.But we lost ... we are out of this cup at the first attempt two years on the trot.Fact!We get not a further red cent!Thornton can dig all his cliches out of his cliche box.But he and his side lost.I could have written him the script ... I did ...'Clunky attack, dodgy defence'Fell at the first .....