Re: League Cup 1st round Keighley v Doncaster 19/2/17 3pm

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:34 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6092
26 that could mean Brad England is included , can you still play trialists other than in friendlies !

Re: League Cup 1st round Keighley v Doncaster 19/2/17 3pm

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:25 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6092
No disrespect to Myton Warriors I think GT should put out what he thinks is his strongest 17 for the Keighley game.

Re: League Cup 1st round Keighley v Doncaster 19/2/17 3pm

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:59 pm
Jemmo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16442
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
He definitely should; I don't agree with jut arbitrarily playing the rest in the challenge cup either

Re: League Cup 1st round Keighley v Doncaster 19/2/17 3pm

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:38 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17069
Location: Back in Hull.
weighman wrote:
Good half backs seem to be at a premium , do not know enough about the young players at Hull who may be made available.

I think we have a creative play issue & outside back issues, Jemmo has also indicated we need a half back or an outside back. GT has indicated that some players have not come up to scratch in the pre season games.

Lets see how our lads go on Sunday behind what could well be a strong pack !

COYD


Very inexperienced, think both are 18/19, we have Abdul on loan at Rovers and both HTW and Dean have left, so don't think you will get a halfback. Our reserves have a game on Monday. So you might not get anyone, Steve Michaels might be an option if you need a back.

Re: League Cup 1st round Keighley v Doncaster 19/2/17 3pm

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:45 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6092
Hope we do not use Dual Reg for the League Cup & I do not think Hull will want to have players cup tied by playing them v Myton.

Give our players a chance I say .

COYD
